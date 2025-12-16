Cook County Judges support local families through annual Holiday Gift Program

CHICAGO – Judges from the Circuit Court of Cook County, including the cook county judges, are once again joining community partners to support children and families in need this holiday season.

Traffic Court judges at the Daley Center have partnered with the Puerto Rican Bar Association of Illinois to participate in an annual Adopt-a-Family program coordinated through Rincon Family Services. Working with Judge Joanne Rosado, Rincon identified families, children and teens who would benefit from additional support this year. Judge Diann Marsalek, who presides over the Traffic Division, then distributed individualized wish lists to participating judges and coordinated the collection of wrapped gifts for delivery to Rincon.

The program serves children of all ages, including teens, some of whom are wards of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Many of the families experience significant financial hardship, and some parents are in recovery from addiction.

Each judge donates approximately $50 to purchase toys, clothing, winter apparel or other basic necessities for a child. ALDI gift cards are also collected so families can prepare a holiday meal.

“Each year, judges across Cook County quietly step forward to support families who are working hard under difficult circumstances,” said Judge Marsalek. “We are grateful to our partners and proud of the judges whose generosity reflects the Court’s longstanding commitment to serving our communities with dignity and compassion.”

Traffic Court judges have participated in the holiday giving program for many years, joining colleagues from across the court who contribute to similar efforts during the season.

Rincon Family Services and the Puerto Rican Bar Association will distribute the gifts to families ahead of the holidays.

Presiding Traffic Court Judge Diann Marsalek, left, and Traffic Court Judges after wrapping and preparing the gifts.

