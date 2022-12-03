Holiday favorite “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” returns

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces the cast for the return of Chicago’s beloved holiday tradition, “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” The ensemble cast features Lookingglass ensemble members Kasey Foster as Ballerina and Anthony Irons as Goblin; with Christopher Donahue as Nursemaid; John Gregorio as Rat; and Adeoye as Tin Soldier. Original music for “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” is composed by ensemble member Andre Pluess and Amanda Dehnert. Musicians include Shramen Ghosh (Conductor/Piano), Juan Horie (Cello), Pascal Innocenti (Violin), Dalia Chin (Flutes) and Constance Volk (Flutes).

Created and directed by ensemble member Mary Zimmerman, “The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” runs through January 8, 2023, at the Lookingglass Theatre, located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N. Michigan Ave.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, this gorgeous spectacle of music and movement is a classic the whole family will treasure! The Chicago Tribune calls it, “A treat for all ages! It’s transformational, truly. Barely more than an hour-long, this is one holiday experience you don’t want to miss.”

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Ana Kuzmanić (Costume Design), TJ Gerckens (Lighting Design), ensemble member Andre Pluess (Sound Design), ensemble member Tracy Walsh (Choreography), ensemble member Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi (Circus Choreography), Blair Thomas (Puppet Design), Tom Lee (Puppet Design), Amanda Herrmann (Properties) and Isaac Schoepp (Rigging Design).

“The Steadfast Tin Soldier!” is recommended for ages 5+.

See the performance calendar on the website for a full calendar and details: lookingglasstheatre.org/event/steadfast-tin-soldier-2022. Phone: (312) 337-0665.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association ‘Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago (lulu.com) or email: [email protected].