Holcomb releases five-dozen videos promoting Hoosier attractions

Screenshot from ad highlighting Indiana Dunes National Park.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Imagine Indiana — a nonprofit that promotes Indiana — recently released 62 videos touting the state’s top attractions.

Dubbed, “All Around Indiana,” the project features a buffalo preserve, caves, parks, racing, sandhill crane migration and more — plus, a variety of industries. Holcomb narrates the videos.

Governor Eric Holcomb

The project, Holcomb said, is part of his effort to bring “Indiana to the world” and “the world to Indiana.”

“As I talk to people around Indiana and the world about all we have to offer, I often found myself looking for something to show the person to better demonstrate what I was talking about,” he said in a news release.

Business and government leaders have also said that a “comprehensive tool set to describe Indiana would be helpful,” Holcomb added. “That was the vision behind All Around Indiana.”

The videos aren’t just targeted at tourists — they’re to show off “some of the special attractions that make Indiana such a first-rate destination to live, work and play,” according to the release.

All Around Indiana’s website calls itself a “personal project” of the governor, “unrelated to any campaigns or politics.”

Imagine Indiana was created in 2016 as Next Level Indiana to pay for transition and inauguration costs when Holcomb was first elected.

The nonprofit has previously made “substantial” advertisement-buys backing Holcomb’s tax refund plan. It’s previously paid for the governor to travel to Israel and helped him host inaugural events.