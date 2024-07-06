Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and Chicago Bears Favorite Matt Forte to Serve as Chicago Street Race Grand Marshals

Chicago Sports Legends to Give Famous “Drivers, Start Your Engines” Command, July 6-7

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race announced that Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and Chicago Bears fan favorite Matt Forte will serve as the Grand Marshals for this weekend’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend, July 6-7 in Grant Park.

“Chicago is one of the best sports towns in the world, and NASCAR is proud to be a part of that historic Chicago sports culture,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “Chris and Matt are two of the most recognizable sports icons in the city, and we’re excited to welcome their winning spirit to this weekend’s races.”

In accordance with NASCAR tradition, Hockey Hall of Famer, Chicago Blackhawks Legend, and Chicago-native Chris Chelios will deliver Saturday’s “drivers, start your engines” call prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, The Loop 110, with Forte set to deliver the famous command in advance of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 165.

One of the longest tenured players in NHL history, Chelios will represent his hometown of Chicago at this year’s Grant Park 165. The hockey legend played for the Blackhawks from 1990-1999, and went on to win three Stanley Cup Championships throughout the course of his career.

Fan favorite Matt Forte spent eight years as a Chicago Bear. Named by the team as “one of the Top 100 greatest Bears of all-time,” he is one of only three players to record at least 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in a single season.

Chicago Street Race

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience that puts attendees closer to the action than any other sport. Coupled with top-tier musical performances from global headliners, the Chicago Street Race Weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunity for any sports, music, and entertainment fan.

This year NASCAR introduced single-day ticketing options starting at $150 to grant visitors access to all the racing and music action. NASCAR has also introduced Youth General Admission Pricing for this year’s Chicago Street Race Weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s Cup Series race are $45.

Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for travel, tickets, and hospitality experiences, courtesy of Quint, the Travel and Experience Package Provider of the Chicago Street Race.