

By Crusader Staff

Chicago audiences are getting a fresh blast of 21st-century girl power as the Tony Award-winning hit SIX returns to the city for a limited two-week engagement. The international musical sensation, which has amassed a devoted fan base and millions of streams since its breakout debut, is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe Street, through December 14. This production not only showcases incredible talent but also highlights THE QUEENS OF SIX.

As audiences witness the electrifying performances, they celebrate THE QUEENS OF SIX, a powerful representation of female empowerment.

The performances are a tribute to the impact of female figures in history, collectively known as THE QUEENS OF SIX.

A bold remix of history and modern pop, SIX transforms the six wives of Henry VIII from sidelined Tudor queens into commanding musical icons. With high-energy choreography, glittering costumes, and powerhouse vocals, the production continues to redefine what a stage musical can be. The New York Times calls it “SIX TOTALLY RULES!” while the Chicago Tribune describes it as “A TOTAL BLAST,” making its return one of the season’s most anticipated entertainment events.

In this production, audiences are celebrated with the powerful stories of THE QUEENS OF SIX, showcasing their strength and resilience.

The Chicago cast features Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon, Nella Cole as Anne Boleyn, Kelly Denice Taylor as Jane Seymour, Hailey Alexis Lewis as Anna of Cleves, Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Tasia Jungbauer as Catherine Parr. Alternates Reese Cameron, Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker, and Abigail Sparrow join the company for select performances. As with all live productions, casting is subject to change.

The musical’s appeal lies in its inventive structure—part pop concert, part historical retelling. Each queen takes center stage with a show-stopping solo, reinterpreting her story with contemporary humor, feminist wit, and chart-inspired sound. The result is a 75-minute spectacle that blends five centuries of royal drama into an upbeat celebration of resilience and reinvention.

SIX was created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss in 2017 when they were students at Cambridge University. After its start in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the show gained momentum, eventually transferring to London’s West End and earning five Laurence Olivier Award nominations. Its success carried across the Atlantic, beginning with a breakout North American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2019. That Chicago production helped propel the show toward Broadway, where it now plays the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City.

On Broadway, SIX became a cultural and commercial hit. Its album SIX: Live on Opening Night debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has surpassed 100 million streams. During the 2021–2022 season, the production won 23 major awards, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The creative team driving the musical’s unique sound and look includes co-directors Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, and a design palette shaped by set designer Emma Bailey, Tony Award-winning costume designer Gabriella Slade, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, and lighting designer Tim Deiling. Vocal arrangements and music supervision are by Joe Beighton, with orchestrations by Tom Curran and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak.

Today, SIX is a worldwide phenomenon, with productions running on Broadway, in London’s West End, on multiple international tours—including the North American “Boleyn Tour”—and in venues across the UK, Ireland, and Europe. Chicago audiences are among the few cities hosting the show this winter, making this limited engagement particularly notable for Midwest theatergoers.

Individual tickets to SIX range from $69 to $176 and can be purchased online at BroadwayInChicago.com or at any Broadway In Chicago box office. Premium seats are available, and additional fees apply to online purchases. Group reservations for ten or more may be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 312-977-1710. Patrons can also enter a digital lottery for a chance to purchase $30 tickets or take advantage of $49 in-person rush tickets on the day of each performance, based on availability.

For Chicago’s entertainment lovers—and especially for fans of bold, contemporary musical theater—SIX offers a high-voltage theatrical experience that blends history, humor, and unapologetic attitude. For more details and performance schedules, visit BroadwayInChicago.com or SixOnBroadway.com, and follow @SIXUSTour and @BroadwayInChicago on social media.