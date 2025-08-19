When you join Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana under Friday Night Lights for the Gary SouthShore Railcats vs the Milwaukee Milkmen!

Friday, August 22nd, 2025

Gates open at 5:45 PM

Game starts at 6:45 PM

@ 1 Stadium Plz, Gary, IN 46402

It’s time to play ball, and support STEM education!

Get regularly $14 tickets for just $5 when you add “Reserved Tickets” to your cart and use code “ CHALLENGER ” at checkout. Proceeds from tickets will directly support Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana!

While you and your family enjoy the game, the Challenger NWI crew will have hands-on activities, games, and more!

*Note: Promo code will only work on the reserved tickets.