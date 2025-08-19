gc-logo

Hit a home run out-of-this-world

When you join Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana under Friday Night Lights for the Gary SouthShore Railcats vs the Milwaukee Milkmen!

Friday, August 22nd, 2025

Gates open at 5:45 PM

Game starts at 6:45 PM

@ 1 Stadium Plz, Gary, IN 46402

It’s time to play ball, and support STEM education!

Get regularly $14 tickets for just $5 when you add “Reserved Tickets” to your cart and use code “CHALLENGER” at checkout. Proceeds from tickets will directly support Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana!

While you and your family enjoy the game, the Challenger NWI crew will have hands-on activities, games, and more!

*Note: Promo code will only work on the reserved tickets.

