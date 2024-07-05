Historic juvenile expungement train the trainer program announced by Clerk of the Circuit Court Of Cook County, Iris Y. Martinez

The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, under the leadership of Iris Y. Martinez, is proud to announce its first-ever Juvenile Expungement Train the Trainer program. This groundbreaking event, a historic milestone for the office, will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, from 10 am to 3 pm at Malcolm X College, located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago.

This comprehensive program is designed to equip community-based organizations and advocates with the essential tools and knowledge to assist young individuals in navigating the juvenile expungement process. The initiative reflects the office’s commitment to providing second chances and fostering positive outcomes for youth burdened by the weight of criminal records.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Introduction to Juvenile Expungements:

Participants will gain an understanding of the expungement process and its profound significance for young individuals.

Legal Framework:

An in-depth exploration of relevant laws and regulations governing juvenile expungements.

Practical Guidance:

Step-by-step instructions on assisting individuals through the juvenile expungement process.

Q&A Session:

An opportunity for participants to clarify doubts and receive expert advice.

Community Partners’ Resource Tables:

Visit and engage with our community partners to explore additional resources and support.

The importance of this event cannot be overstated. Providing young people with a legitimate second chance by removing the scarlet letter of a criminal record is crucial. A growing body of evidence suggests that criminal records for youth do more harm than good. At a pivotal time when young people are seeking independence and the development of a positive adult identity, the burden of a criminal record can severely hinder their progress. It can make continuing education, finding work, and forming healthy relationships incredibly difficult. For example, even a minor juvenile record must be disclosed on the Common Application for college, and it can also prevent a young person from living with their family in public housing.

“We are committed to ensuring that our youth have the opportunity to move forward without the undue burden of past mistakes,” said Iris Y. Martinez. “This program represents a significant step towards providing our young people with the fresh start they deserve.”

For more information about the Juvenile Expungement Train the Trainer program or to register, please contact Gina Munoz at [email protected]