Historic achievement: Keeana Barber becomes first Black woman to own a Signarama Franchise in Illinois

In a historic moment for both Chicago and the state of Illinois, Keeana Barber, CEO of WDB Marketing, has become the first Black woman to own a Signarama franchise on Chicago’s iconic Michigan Avenue. This latest venture marks Barber’s second Signarama location, following the success of her South Holland store, and serves as a significant milestone in her journey as a Black entrepreneur in the marketing and signage industry.

The grand opening of the downtown location on September 7, 2024, was a momentous occasion, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony with appearances by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Alderman Pat Dowell and Arielle Johnson, CEO of the Business Leadership Council. The event drew local business owners, community leaders, and media, eager to celebrate Barber’s accomplishment.

“I am incredibly honored to bring Signarama to Michigan Avenue,” said Barber. “This isn’t just about expanding my business; it’s about showing what’s possible for women of color and making an indelible mark on a city that has supported me.”

Keeana Barber’s journey began in 2006, when she launched WDB Marketing, a full-service agency specializing in branding, graphic design, printing, and promotional services. Over the years, Barber has built a reputation for excellence and innovation, helping small and medium-sized businesses grow through her unique blend of creativity and strategic thinking.

The new Michigan Avenue Signarama location will offer high-quality, customized signage solutions, including monument signs, vehicle graphics, banners, wall murals, and wayfinding signage—services designed to enhance the visibility of local businesses and solidify their market presence. In addition, Barber’s agency will continue to offer its hallmark marketing services, from specialty collateral to promotional products and digital marketing.

The grand opening celebration was not only a showcase of Signarama’s state-of-the-art technology but also a reflection of Barber’s hard work and vision. As a pioneer in both the signage and marketing industries, Barber hopes her success will inspire other aspiring Black entrepreneurs, particularly women, to pursue their own business dreams.

“It was my honor to welcome WDB Marketing to Chicago this weekend for its grand opening in the South Loop! Owner Keeana Barber represents what’s possible when we invest in Black women-owned businesses!” said Mayor Brandon Johnson during the event.

As Barber continues to build her legacy, her newest venture on Michigan Avenue stands as a beacon for both the business community and future generations of entrepreneurs.