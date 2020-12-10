Historian Timuel Black celebrates 102nd birthday

By Erick Johnson

Balloons and cameras were everywhere. Drivers honked their horns and waved to the guest of honor. A scholar of Chicago’s Black history, it was historian Timuel Black’s birthday on Monday, December 7, when he turned 102 years old.

On a chilly afternoon, Black sat in the middle of the grassy median on Drexel Avenue near Operation Rainbow PUSH, where he watched and waved during a drive-by parade that featured 75 cars. They passed by Black as he sat bundled up, wearing a hoodie and a face mask.

The event was organized by the University of Chicago’s Civil Knowledge Project and the Alumni Association.

Birthday balloons, cards and flowers were collected on the corner of 49th Street and Drexel Parkway. At 1 p.m., cars assembled at 50th and Drexel in front of Operation PUSH. The parade traveled one block north before turning on 49th Street. The parade then turned left on the southbound lane of Drexel Avenue, where people honked their horns and greeted Black as he sat surrounded by many well-wishers.

Many cars were decorated with balloons and signs that congratulated Black for reaching another milestone in his illustrious career as a historian, veteran, social scientist and political activist, scholar, teacher, civil rights leader, and jazz enthusiast.

Dozens of residents on foot wore face masks and kept the required social distance to thank Black for his decades of contributions in preserving Chicago’s rich Black history and culture.

During the drive-by parade, Black said little, as he constantly waved to the line of cars. Reverend Jesse Jackson made a special visit. When Black did speak, he encouraged Chicago’s young generation to be active citizens who make a difference in their neighborhoods. “You will find that you will feel so much better because you made a difference in more lives than yours,” Black said.

His birthday is on the exact date of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, an event that pushed the United States into World War II and interrupted Black’s 23rd birthday. He served in that war and earned four Battle Stars, the Croix de Guerre, and the Legion of Honour.

In 2018, Black celebrated his centennial birthday, one year after publishing his book, Sacred Ground: The Chicago Streets of Timuel Black.

Black grew up in Chicago’s Black Belt, a neighborhood where hundreds of thousands of Blacks were forced to live in apartments that became slums as living conditions deteriorated.

In Sacred Ground, Black recounts in vivid detail his childhood and education in the Black Metropolis of Bronzeville and South Side neighborhoods that make up his “sacred ground.”

Black was born on December 7, 1918, in Birmingham, Alabama. His great-grandparents and grandparents were slaves. In 1865, his grandparents gained their freedom with the Emancipation Proclamation. Black’s parents were sharecroppers.

He graduated from Roosevelt University with a bachelor’s degree and later earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago.

Black worked for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when he came to Chicago in 1966 to campaign for housing for Blacks in the city. Black also helped organize the Chicago contingent that went to Washington, D.C., for the historic March on Washington in 1963.

Black also persuaded the late Harold Washington to run as Chicago’s first Black mayor. He also mentored Barack Obama before he became the nation’s first Black President.

On his 102nd birthday, Cook County Judge Stanley L. Hill and his wife, Edith, told Black in a statement, “Your deeds speak for you far better than anything I can say.

“You have devoted yourself unselfishly to a host of humanitarian causes. Your activities have been so extensive it would almost seem one lifetime could not encompass them all. Yet you have found the time and the energy to serve, to work and to lead, shouldering countless burdens with unfailing good humor and grace.”