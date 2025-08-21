Denzel Washington has a few problems in his new film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” which is directed by the great Spike Lee.

It also stars Jeffrey Wright, Rihanna’s boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, Wendell Pierce and Ilfenesh Hadera, whom I last saw as the wife of New York crime boss Bumpy Johnson in the series “Godfather of Harlem.”

Add to the cast Aubrey Joseph as Denzel’s character’s son named Trey, Elijah Wright, the son of Jeffrey, who plays Kyle. Ice Spice, Michael Potts, and a few other veteran actors from other Spike films, and you have the recipe for a great time at the movies.

In what has been rumored as one of Denzel’s last films, he brings it all to the screen, and Spike, once again, brings as much Black culture, art and music into a slightly more than two hour rollercoaster thrill that also quietly speaks to the haves and have-nots.

When a powerful music mogul, David King (Denzel), is targeted by a ransom plot, he is forced to fight for his family and legacy while jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

King owns a troubled company called Stackin’ Hits Records and just as he is trying to scrounge up money to buy out his partner and take control of the company—while others are trying to make a purchase to take it over—King believes that his son, Trey, has been kidnapped.

He and his wife ponder over how to get 17.5 million in Swiss francs to deliver to a mystery thug. Right when it’s figured out, David learns that it’s not his son who is in trouble, but it’s Paul’s son, Kyle. Now, David is faced with a dilemma—is he willing to turn over all that cash for someone who’s not his kin?

Paul and David are old-school buddies, and David has to make a moral and financial decision.

Themes of morales, conscience and finances thread deep throughout this film.

Denzel’s acting presents in the way he bites his lip when he learns he has been betrayed, the classic anger that he displays while angrily piling folder after folder of obligations, when showing Paul that he has been giving money to a number of outside folks. But the question still remains: will he risk losing a fortune to save Paul’s son?

David’s son even tells him that he’s the man with the best ears in the business but the coldest heart.

Wright, as Paul, is an ex-con with a chip on his shoulder. He is stellar in his portrayal of a man who isn’t as rich as David—who lives in a palatial penthouse filled with iconic artwork and precious mementos that speak to Black and Brooklyn, New York culture.

In Spike and Denzel’s fifth film overall, the two haven’t missed a beat.

A$AP Rocky, as rapper Yung Felon, delivers as the antagonist who hides behind a cell phone until he goes toe to toe with David.

Denzel is cool and collected and grooving to James Brown’s music and defiant and physical at the age of 70 when he needs to be.

References to Quincy Jones, artist Basquiat, W.C. Handy, Toni Morrison, Billie Holiday, Aretha, Al Green and others —either implied or in physical representations—added more to a Spike Lee Joint that didn’t fail to entertain and educate.

“Highest 2 Lowest” is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film “High and Low.” It is in limited release screenings at a few theaters in the Chicago area before it comes exclusively to Apple TV+ and its production arm A24 on September 5.

Definitely see it in theaters, if possible, or wait and take a short subscription to Apple TV+.