‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Is a Question of ‘What Would You Do?”

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington have joined together to bring a very interesting idea of morals to the screen and will make the viewer ask the question: What would I really do if I were in that situation? Not what I should do, but what would I do?



David King (Denzel Washington) is a self-made, successful music producer. He, his wife Pam (Ilfenesh Hadera), and son Trey (Aubrey Joseph) live in an expensive high-rise apartment, drive expensive cars, wear expensive clothes, and contribute large sums of money to charity. At one time, David had to sell a portion of his company off but now wants to buy it back and have complete ownership. However, he doesn’t have the funds needed to buy it back and has to depend on investors whom he has procured. His best friend is Paul Christopher (Jeffrey Wright), who has spent time in prison but is now David’s driver and confidant. David is the godfather to Paul’s son Kyle (Elijah Wright), who is also Trey’s best friend.



Here is where it gets interesting. Trey and Kyle are at a basketball camp and decide to sneak off and get something to eat. They head off in different directions, and one is kidnapped. David gets the call asking to give a hefty ransom to get his son Trey back. It adds up to all the money David has raised to buy back his company, which he is ready to pay for. Come to find out the kidnappers, have Kyle instead of Trey, but Kyle thinks it was Trey, but they plan to kill him if the ransom isn’t paid. What would you do? Your son is safe; your best friend’s son is not. Would you still pay the ransom?



Spike Lee does what he does best, brings it home. Denzel as David King really worked my nerve, which is a good thing. He brings the emotion, confusion, drive, and want of this man whose love of his company is clouding his judgment.



ASAP Rocky is the wannabe rapper. Yung Felon is so good in this role that you kind of understand his desperation and why he is fixated and disappointed in his idol, David King.



To me, Jeffrey Wright brings it as a friend, father, and accused in this film. He really embodies the role, and he and Denzel are perfect together as men who are friends, brothers, yet there is a cast system underneath the love.



There are so many award nominations in this film, including Jeffrey Wright, Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky, and Spike Lee.



There is a weak link, in my opinion. The direction given to Ilfenesh Hadera as the mother of a child who is kidnapped wasn’t believable. Even when he is brought home, her emotions just don’t seem real. Not her fault, the men’s reactions were more intense than her’s as a mother.



“Highest 2 Lowest” is definitely a must-see. It gets 4 out of 5 winks of the EYE. Please support this in the theaters; it is worth it.



Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!