Higher ed capital projects move forward

By Casey Smith, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education on Thursday greenlit seven capital projects across multiple Indiana colleges and university campuses costing more than $300 million.

State lawmakers included funding for the projects in the new two-year budget, too.

The projects include:

Ball State University’s North Campus renovation of approximately 358,463 square feet inside the University Theater, as well as the Hargreaves Music Building, the Arts and Communications Building and the Architecture Building. This repair and rehabilitation project includes improvements to: the mechanical, electrical and plumbing system, life safety features, disability accessibility, and fire protection systems. University officials said the renovation will “improve and modernize classroom space and support areas to improve student learning and meet current regulations for various programs.” The project is estimated to cost $81.6 million.

Ivy Tech Indianapolis’ nursing restructure, which includes the consolidation of the Fairbanks Center for Healthcare Professions — a more than 300,000-square foot facility in Lawrence Township — into existing space on the North Meridian Campus in Indianapolis. That consolidation will save the college more than $30 million in needed repairs and improvements to the Fairbanks Center, officials said. This project will also consolidate several programs into the Glick Technology Center, eliminating the need for the 6,000-square-foot North Illinois Center. The renovation includes creating “leading-edge classroom and lab space for the nursing and health sciences programs.” The estimated cost of the project is about $38 million, of which $5 million is to be raised through gift contributions.

Indiana University renovation of approximately 572,000 square feet inside the Wells Quad, the Music Addition and the School of Public Health building on the Bloomington campus. The repair and rehabilitation project includes various building improvements, while the renovation will improve and modernize classroom spaces.The estimated cost of this project is $89.5 million.

Indiana University’s renovation of about 59,000 square feet of portions of the School of Dentistry building on the Indianapolis campus. This project includes building improvements and will include the creation of new informal learning spaces, improved and modernized classrooms and labs, and support areas to aid student learning. The project is expected to cost $10.4 million, with $6.8 million funded through university gift funds and $3.6 million through university operating funds.

Indiana University’s renovation and construction of approximately 50,000 square feet to the Science and Technology Corridor of the Indianapolis campus. The project includes building improvements and creation of additional laboratory spaces, modernized classrooms and support areas to “improve student learning and STEM program growth.” The estimated cost of the project is $60 million.

Vincennes University ‘s construction of a 70,000-square-foot Center for Health Sciences and Active Learning. The construction will include state-of-the-art clinical lab simulations and pharmacy technology labs, as well as modernize existing classroom spaces and support areas used for health programs. Funding: The project is expected to cost $33.9 million.

Purdue University’s expedited request to proceed with the renovation of Runway 5-23, located at the Purdue University Airport adjacent to the West Lafayette campus. The project includes repaving runway 5-23, relocation and reconstruction of taxiway Bravo 3 and removal of connector taxiway Bravo 2. University officials said the project will improve airport safety as required by the Federal Aviation Administration. The total cost of the project is $3.6 million, of which more than $3.1 million will be paid for using a federal grant, and about $452,000 will come from university operating reserves.

This article originally appeared on Indiana Capital Chronicle.