High Schoolers Meet with HBCU Admissions Reps Virtually This Month

The Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated will host its 1st Annual Virtual HBCU College Tour with multiple colleges and universities throughout February. The virtual college tour will take place over multiple evenings, with each participating HBCU featured on a designated day. All sessions will be held after 5:00 p.m. CST, allowing students and families to attend outside of the school day.
The event is open to high school students, parents, school counselors, and educators who are interested in learning more about admissions requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and campus life at HBCUs. The series kicked off the week of February 2, 2026, opening an engaging lineup of more than 10 HBCUs.
“Providing access to educational opportunities is central to our mission,” said Cloteal LaBroi, Esq, HBCU Chair “By hosting this virtual HBCU college tour in the evening, we are creating an inclusive space where students and families can explore their options, ask questions, and be empowered to pursue higher education.”
According to Northern Indiana Links Chapter President Ché King, “many students in our community face barriers to college access, including limited exposure to admissions resources and financial guidance. This event addresses those gaps by providing equitable access directly with institutions that reinforce academic rigor, leadership, service, and lifelong achievement.”
Participants must register via our website at www.northerninlinks.org in order to receive access.
For more information, contact Cloteal LaBroi, Esq at [email protected] or any member of the Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Website: www.northerninlinks.org.