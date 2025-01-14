High School Sweethearts win $2.66 Million

An Illinois iLottery player was shocked to discover he won a $2.66 million jackpot prize on his Lottery app with the Fast Play game Ultimate Diamond Jackpot.

As for what he plans to do with his prize? Without hesitation, the lucky winner nicknamed “Hard-Working Husband” said, “My wife has been hoping to retire for a while now. I immediately told her, ‘It’s time for you to retire.’ I’m so happy we can make her dream come true.”

The winner shared the exciting story of the moment he realized he had won. “My wife and I had just sat down to watch one of our favorite TV shows, and I opened my Illinois Lottery app at the same time to play the Fast Play Ultimate Diamond Jackpot game. However, I got distracted by the TV show and didn’t pay much attention to my app. Next thing I knew, I looked at my phone and it said I won the $2,661,339 jackpot!”“When I realized I won the jackpot, my jaw dropped and I gasped. My wife looked at me and asked, ‘Are you okay? What’s wrong?’,” shared the winner. “I told her we hit the jackpot. She simply said ‘Yeah, right,’ but then I showed her my phone as the prize amount popped up on the screen – she couldn’t believe it. We are still both in shock and disbelief!”

The fortunate winner continued, “We are high school sweethearts. We’ve been married for 36 years, and have been working for nearly as long. My wife has been eager to retire, and when I realized we won, the first thing I told her was, ‘This is meant to be – it’s time for you to retire, enjoy life, and pursue your dreams.’”

His wife added, “It feels so exciting, although I am still in shock and the reality of the win hasn’t sunk in just yet. I’m looking forward to enjoying time at our lake house, spending more time with our children and grandkids, and trying out some new hobbies.”

Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is an Illinois Lottery Fast Play progressive jackpot game. The jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide – in-store and online – until the jackpot is won.

Only 10 days into the New Year, more than 292,000 winning tickets have already been sold for Fast Play games, amounting to over $5.3 million in prizes for Illinois Lottery players.

You could be next! Fast Play is a style of quick draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers.

There are currently more than 25 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles. Players can download the Illinois Lottery app to see the most up-to-date jackpots.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, online at IllinoisLottery.com, or on the Illinois Lottery app. Illinois is the only state to offer three ways to play – online, in-store, or Scan-N-Play.



Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

