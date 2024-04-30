High school students achieve professional certifications and degrees pre-graduation

GEO Academies Honors High School Graduates’ Achievements



GEO Academies is set to host a momentous community reception in Gary, Indiana, to pay tribute to the remarkable academic accomplishments of graduating high school seniors at 21st Century Academy. These exceptional students have achieved extraordinary feats by earning the Indiana College Core, professional technical certifications, and even associate and bachelor’s degrees before reaching the culmination of their high school journey.

The reception, scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM CST at the Marquette Park Pavilion, stands as a testament to the dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to academic excellence exhibited by these students. It’s a celebration of their exceptional achievements and the transformative impact of GEO Academies’ innovative educational approach.

Kevin Teasley, the visionary Founder and CEO of GEO Academies, reflects on the organization’s evolution, stating, “We’ve transitioned from merely ensuring high school graduation to empowering students to attain college degrees and career certifications before they even graduate high school.” This shift underscores GEO Academies’ mission to provide students with comprehensive support and opportunities to excel academically, setting them on a trajectory for lifelong success.

Dr. Peter Morikis, Executive Director of GEO Northwest Indiana, echoes this sentiment, expressing admiration for the students’ accomplishments. He describes their achievements as “nothing short of simply amazing,” highlighting the profound impact of GEO Academies’ educational model on student outcomes.

Among the students being honored at the reception are individuals who have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess and determination. Their names stand as beacons of excellence within the educational landscape of Gary, Indiana:

Indiana College Core:

Laniaha Clark

Malaysia Cunningham

Jaylan Robinson

Professional Technical Certifications:

Kristofer Dunagan

Tyler Duncan

Kimani Evans

Essence Nicholson

Kendryick Reese

Nariyah Velez

Anquan West

Associate Degree:

Dereck Gray

O’Jaya Hegwood

D’siia Watson

Bachelor’s Degree:

Abram Lewis

Khaya Njumbe

These students’ achievements serve as a testament to the transformative power of education and the unwavering support provided by GEO Academies. Through a combination of rigorous coursework, mentorship, and access to real-world learning experiences, GEO Academies has empowered these students to defy expectations and achieve academic milestones that were once thought unattainable.

GEO Academies, a non-profit organization founded in 1998, has been at the forefront of educational innovation, serving a predominantly minority and economically disadvantaged student population. Nearly 100% of the 3700+ students that GEO serves are minorities, with more than 85% facing economic hardships. Despite these challenges, GEO Academies has consistently demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and equity in education.

The upcoming community reception represents more than just a celebration of academic achievements; it’s a reaffirmation of GEO Academies’ mission to empower students to reach their full potential and transform their lives through education. As these exceptional students embark on the next chapter of their academic journey, their accomplishments serve as an inspiration to future generations and a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and unwavering support.