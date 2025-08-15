As the air becomes cool and crisp and the days get closer to Fall, the sound of whistles blowing, the thud of pads colliding and distant shouting can be heard at every high school football field.
As high school football camps begin, the first games are just around the corner. Teams gear up once again to compete for the state title.
High School Football is Back in Chicago.
There are several teams in Chicago that are poised to have a good year and improve from last season.
Morgan Park opens the year as the number one ranked public high school in Chicago. Last season they exited in a 21 to 7 match against Morris in the quarterfinals who was ranked number one. This year, Morgan Park is poised to bounce back with a roster that can get the job done including four-star Nasir Rankin who is predicted to commit to the University of Illinois. The team is led by three-star quarterback Marcus Thaxton who has a few division one offers and is looking for a stellar senior season to finish his high school career.
Simeon which is known for their basketball is also poised to be a legit contender like Morgan Park. Simeon features their best players, four-star defensive edge Christopher Burgess who’s committed to Notre Dame and McHale Blade another four-star pass rusher who is predicted to commit to Michigan. The two make one of the scariest pass rushing defensive lines in the whole city. The team is offensively led by their 6’4 190-pound quarterback Anthony Croom Jr., who transferred from Kenwood and Raymond Liggins III who received a few division one offers.
Whitney Young comes in at number two in the rankings for Chicago public high schools. Whitney Young harnesses the power of their three-star running back Maxwell Warner who is a University of Missouri commit. They’re led by their quarterback Von Konrad, an electric 6-foot senior who can throw a tight spiral and deliver long distance throws to running receivers.
Ranked 7th among Chicago public schools, Westinghouse is filled with players who may not be nationally ranked but are all-conference hard-working players. The team is led by their quarterback, Dylan Mosley, who is also a safety. Mosley is a 6-foot senior who is wildly athletic and can get past the fastest defender. Westinghouse is looking to improve from their 6-5 record last year.
Mt. Carmel Caravan is led by several players with division 1 offers. Led by their quarterback Emmett Dowling who took over for Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott, Mt. Carmel has stars on both sides of the ball. The offense includes Claude Mpouma, a four-star offensive lineman committed to Nebraska along with Marshaun Thornton and Quentin Burrell who are both young underclassmen who have received numerous high division 1 offers including Illinois, Arizona State and Ohio State.
On the defensive side, Joey Quinn is a pass rusher committed to Vanderbilt, Tavares Harrington is a four-star defensive back and Roman Igwebuike is a four-star linebacker. The star-studded cast has all the makings of a state championship team. They are the favorites to win for the class 7A after winning last season.
Kenwood finished 3-7 last season but they have several players who can make a difference this year. They welcomed quarterback De La Salle transfer Kenyonte Louis Jr. who is incredibly fast with a slingshot for an arm. The team also has wide receiver Lawrence Carr who has received several division one offers. Kenwood is mostly made up of highly talented guys who can turn the team around this year and guide Kenwood to a winning season and a playoff berth.
These are only a few of the teams that Chicago high school football has to offer this year. There are without a doubt more teams and more contenders. Even the teams that may not be projected to win many games may still have diamonds in the ruff. You never know who will emerge and garner interest from the nation’s best colleges. While Chicago is known more for basketball, Chicago high school football produces numerous dual sport athletes that incorporate the same level of athleticism both on the court and on the field. The 2025-26 season is primed to be a great season full of excitement and anticipation.