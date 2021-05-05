High School Basketball Stars TaKiya Howard, Ty Johnson Injured In West Englewood Shooting

By CBS 2 Chicago

Two standout high school basketball players were shot overnight in Chicago.

High school basketball stars, both so talented, they already signed to play college ball. But right now, they’re recovering after being shot.

DePaul College Prep High School and Loyola commit Ty Johnson and TaKiya Howard, a student at De La Salle Institute who plans to play basketball at Murray State University, were wounded in West Englewood overnight.

CBS 2 spoke with one of the girl’s coaches. He told me the honor roll student is doing better and she’s hoping to be released from the hospital today, but a bullet may remain in her neck permanently.

Howard plays multiple positions on the De La Salle Institute Girls Basketball team. The basketball team standout was shot in her ear, with the bullet lodging in her neck, just missing a major artery.

Howard was with DePaul Prep basketball star and Loyola University recruit Ty Johnson, when both were wounded in a drive by shooting in Englewood Monday night. Johnson was grazed in the head by a bullet. He is recovering.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said a Johnson, 17, and Howard were outside in the 7000 block of South Throop Street, just before midnight Monday night, when they head several shots and felt pain.

Howard was shot in the ear and taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

In a Twitter post, Howard proudly announced she’d be attending Murray State University and playing Division One basketball on a full scholarship. She gave thanks to God, her mother and Barry Bradford, her coach and the founder of Example Sports Club Basketball.

“I was fortunately able to be part of that journey with her when she got the scholarship offer. Murray State is a program that recruits our kids. We have a club basketball program at Example Sports. TK, we affectionately call her, She is, she is just a lightning rod. Lights up the room wherever she’s at,” Bradford said. “She’s got a sweet personality. Everybody wants to be around TK. She is a jokester. That was her dream to get a Division I scholarship.”

A Loyola Athletic Department spokesperson said, “Our primary concern is that Ty has a full and quick recovery.”

A representative for DePaul College Prep declined to comment.

Johnson, a DePaul College Prep High School student, is a 6-3 guard who made first team all state in class 3A. Howard, a guard who is De La Salle’s all-time leading scorer, was a special mention all state selection.

Police said Johnson told officers the shots were fired from a vehicle, but was unable to provide a description.

Le Mignot spoke to Howard’s mother by phone. She says her daughter will be leaving for Murray State in Kentucky on May 23. She says her daughter will not let this prevent her from making her dreams a reality.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

This article originally appeared on CBS 2 Chicago.