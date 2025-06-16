Help save lives at the Brookfield Zoo Chicago summer blood drive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Help protect the blood supply this summer

The American Red Cross typically experiences a decline in blood donations during the summer due to vacations, activities, celebrations and holidays. To help maintain the blood supply this summer, the American Red Cross invites eligible donors to roll up a sleeve during the Brookfield Zoo Chicago Summer Blood Drive on Thursday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s blood drive coincides with World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, a global effort to raise awareness about sickle cell disease—the most common genetic blood disorder in the U.S., impacting approximately 100,000 people, most of whom are of African descent. Blood transfusions are a critical part of treatment for many living with this disease. Every blood donation is important and maintaining a diverse blood supply is a priority to the American Red Cross because of its lifesaving impact on patients.

As a thank you, all pre-registered blood donors will receive free general zoo admission the day of the drive for one adult and up to two children, plus free parking in the Discovery Center Parking Lot and a special edition Red Cross T-shirt. Please enter through the South Gate entrance (located at 3300 Golf Rd.), show your confirmation to the gate attendant and follow the signs to the Discovery Center Parking Lot for free parking.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 12,500 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

How to register to donate blood: Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: BrookfieldZoo or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

About Brookfield Zoo Chicago: Connect. Care. Conserve.

Since 1934, Brookfield Zoo Chicago has been a global leader in animal well-being and conservation, inspiring conservation leadership by connecting people with wildlife and nature. The Zoo is a private nonprofit organization that operates on 235 acres of land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County and is home to more than 3,500 animals representing over 500 species—including many of Earth’s most endangered. Brookfield Zoo Chicago was the first zoo in the world to be Humane Certified™ by the American Humane Society for the care and welfare of its animals, and is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums, and ArbNet. For more information, visit www.brookfieldzoo.org or follow @BrookfieldZoo on Instagram, Facebook and Threads.