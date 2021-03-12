Help is on the way again

New round of COVID relief passed by Congress

By Patrick Forrest

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking many activities away over the past year, President Joe Biden announced that the country will have enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to give every adult in the country by the end of May.

With that announcement on March 10–coming alongside the passage of a new round of a nearly $2 trillion package that includes up to $1,400 stimulus checks to many Americans and billions of dollars for states and municipalities, schools, small businesses, and vaccine distribution–a more positive direction finally seems to be on the horizon for Hoosiers who have struggled through the pandemic.

An original bill, which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, also included an increase to the minimum wage to $15 per hour, but was taken away in the Senate version of the bill—a provision of which none of the Republican representatives from the state approved.

“It’s simple: the Indiana Republican Party does not support low-income Hoosiers, and by voting against raising the minimum wage, they told Hoosiers the low-wage jobs they bring into the state is the best it’s going to get for their families. This is gaslighting at its worst, and our Hoosier families deserve better,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party. “Republicans’ opposition to the minimum wage is rooted in misinformation and rhetorical politics, not facts. Add this to a list of reasons why Hoosiers—especially low-income families—should not trust the Indiana GOP.”

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) reports about 892,000 Hoosiers would benefit from raising the minimum wage—including 554,000 women, 74,000 Black Hoosiers, and 133,000 seniors. About 30 percent of Indiana’s workforce earns a minimum wage with the average age of a worker being 35 years old earning a minimum wage job.

From the previous COVID-19 relief bill, Lake County received just under $16 million, and the city of Gary received an additional $2.5 million. Benefits from the bill, which was passed late last year, are scheduled to end March 14 and is leaving many who assist those most affected by the pandemic asking for an end to delays on additional help.

“A recovery is still far off, and the greatest risk now is that Congress will do too little, rather than too much,” a joint blog post between Feeding Indiana’s Hungry and the Indiana Institute for Working Families read. “The pandemic has caused widespread financial pain, with people of color often hit the hardest. Thirty-five percent of Hoosiers recently reported that it is somewhat or very difficult for them to pay for usual household expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People continue to line up for miles outside food banks, now with one in four Hoosier children facing food insecurity. Fifteen to 29 percent of Hoosier households who rent are at risk of eviction. Economic recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, especially for people of color, who waited longest in past recessions to see the gains from a rebounding job market.”

Despite voting against the legislation, Indiana Senator Todd Young joined with 10 other Republican senators in attempting to introduce a smaller COVID relief package and calling what was passed bloated and partisan.

“My Republican colleagues and I support providing additional assistance for needs directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We support money for vaccines and personal protective equipment. We support reopening schools. But, we could not support a bloated and wasteful $1.9 trillion partisan bill, only 10 percent of which would go to COVID-related needs. We should not take advantage of a crisis to pass pet projects and unrelated policy wish lists,” said Senator Young.

The bill is expected to be signed into law by President Biden on March 12, with assistance being sent out to Americans shortly after, similar to the past two direct payments.

“Now, we move forward with the resources needed to vaccinate the nation. To get $1,400 in direct payments to 85 percent of American households. To give small businesses what they need to stay open. To expand unemployment insurance, provide food and nutrition assistance. To help keep a roof over people’s heads. To cut child poverty in half,” President Biden said in a statement.

“This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation—the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going—a fighting chance.”