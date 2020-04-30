Help for Qualified Non-Filers to receive Economic Impact Payments

Urban League of Northwest Indiana will receive a grant from Legacy Foundation, through the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund, to help low income individuals in Lake County, Indiana receive recovery rebates.

“Although this is a complicated time, the Urban League is working to every extent possible to continue to aid those who may need our assistance. We are proud to join with the Legacy and Knight Foundation to provide this service,” Urban League President and Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Allen McCloud said.

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, tax filers with adjusted gross incomes up to $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or up to $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child.

Non-filers, who meet certain requirements, are also eligible to receive a payment as part of the stimulus package. An individual who did not file a 2018 or 2019 federal income tax return because their gross income was under $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples), can use the Non-Filer form. This includes people who had no income. Individuals must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents with a valid social security number and could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer.

The Non-Filer tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, is designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation. The feature is free and available only on https://www.irs.gov/, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

For Lake County, IN, residents who need assistance completing the Non-Filer form, contact the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.

When to call for assistance: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Who to contact: Tersina Jones at (219) 980-2093 or tjones@ulofnwi.org

About Legacy Foundation

Legacy Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit community foundation that supports the passions of philanthropic individuals, organizations, and businesses in Lake County, IN. Through the generosity of many donors, Legacy has awarded more than $40 million to charitable causes since its founding in 1992. With a deep knowledge of local issues, we work creatively across the public, private and philanthropic sectors to address challenges throughout Lake County. The foundation manages $60 million in assets and is governed by a diverse volunteer board of directors. For more information, visit www.legacyfdn.org.

About Urban League of Northwest Indiana

For 75 years, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s mission has been to promote cultural diversity and economic opportunities in African American and minority communities. Fueling transformational change in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties, the Urban League has touched more than 3,000 children and youth annually through scholarships, college readiness, and developmental training programs. The Urban League also continues to make exceptional strides in providing a better quality of life for citizens across the Region.