Help Find Darian Williams’ Family

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey is asking for the public’s help in finding immediate family or relatives of a decedent that is in the care of the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Darian Williams is a 64-year-old Black, male, and resided at 8300 Polo Club Drive, Merrillville, Indiana. Mr. Williams had been cared for since August 2019 at Symphony Nursing Home in Crown Point Indiana. Mr. Williams was taken to Franciscan Crown Point Hospital on February 5, 2020 and died February 20, 2020. Anyone with information regarding the decedent can call the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265

