Hell in a Handbag Productions presents ‘POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical’

Hell in a Handbag Productions is pleased to continue its 22nd season with the world premiere of “POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical,” an insane homage to many of the characters, songs and tropes of those very expensive Broadway and West End (London) musicals about the less fortunate (Annie, Oliver!, Les Miz, Sweeney Todd… you get the gist).

“POOR PEOPLE!” will play through June 16 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org.

It’s 1979 in dangerous, smoky, glorious New York City. Our story’s red-headed protagonist Li’l Orphan Arnie (Dakota Hughes) is fleeing from the guardianship of a sex-starved, meth-cooking madwoman (Sydney Genco*). Out on the streets, they befriend a slinky dancing cat (Matty Bettencourt), who leads them to a magical manhole, transporting them back in time to Paris, France, in 1815.

Trading in one poverty-plagued lifestyle for another, Arnie gives up the desire to find their parents and joins forces with a gang of pick-pocketing prostitutes, led by the mysterious Fagin (David Cerda*).

Life becomes even more dire when Mama Moneybags (Brittney Brown), a corrupt Republican from the future, takes it upon herself to put Fagin’s troupe out of work.

Thankfully, there’s a bounty of colorful, destitute characters to help save the day, such as the tuberculosis-ridden Pantene (Caitlin Jackson*), a feral Beggar Woman (Elizabeth Lesinski*) and Nance, the classic hooker with a heart of gold (Tyler Anthony Smith*). Will the sun come out tomorrow? Do you hear the people sing? Will we be changing all of the lyrics to avoid being sued? Yes!

Comments playwright Tyler Anthony Smith, “When I was in the fourth grade, I was supposed to be in the ensemble of our district’s high school production of Oliver! I got sick, missed too many rehearsals, and was forced to exit the show. So not only is this Handbag’s response to Apple TV’s Schmigadoon!, it’s also my revenge.”

The characters, situations, and songs in this musical were hilarious. Of note were the prostitute, Li’l Orphan Arnie and Mama Moneybags from the year 2024. And Pantene just couldn’t shake her plague-ridden misery.

You can easily recall the lyrics to hit plays that are featured in “POOR PEOPLE!,” but they have been changed to fit the theme of the musical.

However, some salacious language and innuendos may not be for the faint of heart. Adult situations or suggestions are splattered all throughout this production. But these things, along with the exhilarating dance scenes choreographed by Christopher Kelley—particularly when the slinky dancing cat, played by Matty Bettencourt, makes her sultry entrance—and the vivacious Dakota Hughes as Li’l Orphan Arnie, work to make “POOR PEOPLE!” a people pleaser.

Li’l Orphan Arnie catches hell and poverty in 1979 New York and as she goes back in time to 1815 Paris. It is a hard knock life for her. In this case, a manhole cover serves as the rabbit hole or time capsule—as a nod to Alice In Wonderland.

There’s a cast of never ending characters, befitting for the number of productions that are covered, including Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Chicago, My Fair Lady, Oliver! and Sweeney Todd.

To this end, there are many scenes and overlapping arcs going on; particularly a scene shepherded in by Fagin that harkens back to Jesus Christ, Superstar that would come across as blasphemous to some (myself included) and gut-busting hilarious to others.

To bring it to 2024, the overpowering Mama Moneybags bellows about health care, ending prostitution and other Republican ideations.

And while Arnie (Annie) is prominently featured in “POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical” and it is hilarious with actors clamoring for space on a not quite large enough stage, it is not recommended for minors. The musical is presented until June 16 downstairs at the intimate, quaint, historic 100+-year-old The Chopin Theatre.

With all the live theatre venues at which I have been a patron, I have never been inside The Chopin. I have, however, driven my daughter, author and artist Psalm One, there a couple of times when she participated in Young Chicago Authors nearly 30 years’ ago. But I would certainly visit again. It’s a quick trip from my birth home in Englewood.

“POOR PEOPLE! The Parody Musical” is by playwright Tyler Anthony Smith; directed by Stephanie Shaw, with music direction by Andrew Milliken.

*Denotes Hell in a Handbag Ensemble Member.