Healthcare organization partners with Pace Bus Company to combat opioid crisis

On May 31, 2024, a press conference was held at the Pace Bus Terminal in Harvey, Illinois, to introduce a new initiative to combat the opioid crisis in southern Cook County.

Monica Gordon, Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District, and Ronald J. Vlasaty Jr., COO of Family Guidance Centers, Inc. (FGC), were joined by Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, Pace Bus officials, various Southland elected officials, civic leaders, and community leaders. They officially presented a grant-funded project aimed at reversing the opioid crisis that has severely impacted the Chicagoland metropolitan area.

The Mobile Overdose Prevention Outreach Unit, which was recently introduced, is now supported by new vending machines approved by the Pace Bus organization to be placed at its Harvey Bus Terminal.

The vending machine program is funded by the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These machines, along with the mobile unit, provide harm reduction supplies that are FDA-approved to reverse opioid overdoses.

The need for overdose prevention resources on Chicago’s far south side and southern suburbs is critical. During Illinois’ COVID-19 stay-at-home order from March 21, 2020, to May 29, 2020, there were 122 opioid overdose deaths in southern Cook County alone, an 82% increase compared to the same period in 2019. In 2020, there were 487 opioid overdose deaths in southern Cook County, with 83.2% involving fentanyl. From 2016 to 2020, Cook County saw 1,885 opioid overdose deaths. FGC aims to address the rising opioid-related deaths by providing community-based services to individuals and groups, even if they are not yet ready to seek treatment.

“The continued increases in overdose deaths and recent declines in life expectancy throughout the far south side and southern Cook County justify our mission in these comprehensive public and private health approaches to combating the opioid crisis. The vending machines will offer support, FDA-approved supplies, and information to help reduce the alarming rise in overdose cases,” said FGC COO Ron Vlasaty.

Last year, FGC’s mobile unit began distributing overdose prevention kits and conducting training on administering naloxone and using fentanyl strips for churches, healthcare providers, and other community groups. Over the next four years of CCDPH funding, FGC plans to distribute over 20,000 overdose prevention kits to Cook County residents. The vending machines are expected to play a significant role in reducing overdose cases that have devastated many families.

“This new method is truly needed, and it speaks volumes about how private and public partnerships can produce positive results that provide relief to thousands of families struggling with the opioid crisis. I am grateful to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, my colleagues on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, FGC, Pace, and the leaders of the Cook County Department of Public Health. This team effort will produce sound results,” said Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon.

FGC COO Ron Vlasaty added, “The effort that went into making this a reality was immense. We are grateful to our partners at Pace and the Cook County Department of Public Health for their continued support. Moreover, we are fortunate to have the support of President Preckwinkle, Commissioner Gordon, and the Cook County Board of Commissioners, who share our vision of providing top-tier services to support people facing behavioral health and substance abuse challenges.”

Founded in 1969, Family Guidance Centers, Inc. is a community-based not-for-profit behavioral healthcare organization with locations across Illinois, including a substance use treatment center in Harvey. FGC’s mission is to prevent and treat substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders and to help individuals connect with primary healthcare and services addressing social determinants of health.