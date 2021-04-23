Health officials step up efforts to get residents vaccinated

By David Denson

Two weeks into the campaign to get area residents vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, health officials are ramping up efforts to increase the number of vaccinations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened an eight-week mass vaccination clinic on the Roosevelt High School campus on April 7. The clinic has the capacity to administer 3,000 COVID-19 doses daily.

On Monday, April 19, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, visited the Roosevelt site to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated.

“We are here to meet with members of the community and to see what we can do to help to get more vaccines through the community,” said Weaver.

“We’ve been doing a lot of ‘boots on the ground’ work, meeting with ministers and school superintendents and other community leaders who can help spread the word,” said Weaver.

After a successful launch of the clinic with 24,000 being vaccinated, the number of COVID cases has gone down in the last few days. “What we are most worried about is that we have a lot of available appointments so we need more people to come out and get vaccinated,” continued Weaver.

According to Weaver, the day of her visit to the site the number of appointments was the lowest. “During the first week we were doing really well, and we had a lot of people coming, but we have seen the numbers go down, especially today, which was the lowest number of people to sign up,” said Weaver.

She attributes the low numbers to several factors ranging from apprehension to fear. “I feel there are a lot of people out there who are what I would call the ‘watch and wait’—we want to see more people get vaccinated—or are worried about the vaccine,” observed Weaver.

Weaver along with other health officials is working to allay fears among the public regarding the safety of the vaccine, especially following the problem with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “We want to assure people that the vaccine we are using is Pfizer and we’ve been vaccinating with it since December and we have had excellent results,” said Weaver.

Despite the measures being implemented, Weaver said Indiana has seen an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations up 60 percent, and in Lake County hospitalizations are also on the rise.

Roosevelt High School and mobile sites are available in the city for residents to be vaccinated.

Appointments are not needed to get vaccinated at the Roosevelt site.

“We want every eligible Hoosier to be vaccinated. We know that we have a long way to go, especially with the younger population. They seem to not worry as much about being sick. I worried about the variants because we are seeing more hospitalizations. Even those who have had COVID still need to get vaccinated,” said Weaver.

The clinic at Roosevelt High School, located at 730 W. 25th Ave., is open seven days a week until June 2.