Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator Helpful to Hoosiers

The Indiana Department of Insurance wants Hoosiers to know about a helpful tool they may use when taking advantage of the Special Enrollment Period for health insurance on the Federal Affordable Care Act Exchanges on HealthCare.gov. The Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator, developed by the Kaiser Family Foundation, will estimate health insurance premiums and subsidies for people purchasing marketplace coverage.

You can find the Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator on the Indiana Department of Insurance Open Enrollment Fact Sheet web page, along with information you should know to get coverage for 2021. With the calculator, you can enter your income, age, and family size to estimate your eligibility for subsidies and how much you could spend on health insurance. You can also use the calculator to estimate your eligibility for Medicaid. As eligibility requirements may vary by state, please contact your state’s Medicaid office or a local Indiana Navigator for Marketplace enrollment questions

The 2021 Special Enrollment Period was extended until August 15 giving consumers additional time to take advantage of new savings through the American Rescue Plan. New and current enrollees now have additional time to enroll or re-evaluate their coverage needs with increased tax credits available to reduce premiums. Hoosiers seeking to take advantage of this Special Enrollment period can find out if they are eligible by visiting HealthCare.gov

About Indiana Department of Insurance

The Indiana Department of Insurance protects Indiana’s insurance consumers by monitoring and regulating the financial strengths and market conduct activities of insurance companies and agents. The department monitors insurance companies and agents for compliance with state laws to protect consumers and to offer them the best array of insurance products available. The department also assists Hoosiers with insurance questions and provides guidance in understanding how insurance policies work.