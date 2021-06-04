Health Department vaccinated thousands at mass site

The Indiana Department of Health recently announced that 63,749 individuals were vaccinated at its mass vaccination site at Gary Roosevelt Park and mobile clinics held in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This included 47,586 individuals vaccinated at the Gary clinic from April 7 to May 29, and an additional 16,163 were vaccinated at 16 FEMA-supported mobile clinics in the same time frame across northern Indiana.

“We are pleased by the impact these clinics had in Lake County and northern Indiana by giving thousands of Hoosiers greater access to this lifesaving vaccine,” said State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG. “While I am encouraged by the downward trend in COVID-19 in Indiana, I can’t overstate the importance of getting vaccinated so we can all be protected from this virus that has claimed more than 13,000 Hoosier lives.”

The state recommended the site to FEMA as a way to make vaccine easily available to a large number of Indiana’s high-risk citizens and medically underserved populations. Throughout the eight-week clinic, special focus was placed on raising awareness among area residents and removing any barriers to vaccination.

In addition to FEMA, the state Department of Health thanks its partners for their support of this joint vaccination effort: City of Gary and Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary Community School Corp., Methodist Hospitals, Gary Public Transportation Corp., the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana 211, Indiana National Guard, Luna Language Services and Hamilton Exhibits.

To find vaccination sites around the state, including Lake County, visit OurShot.in.gov and click a site on the map or search by ZIP code. You may also call 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT to schedule an appointment.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.