Health Department updates statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, that 740 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 69,975 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,805 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 over the previous day. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

More than 32 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state

To date, 792,225 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 785,018 on Tuesday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.