Health Department updates statewide COVID-19 case counts

The Indiana Department of Health announced that 733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 709,455 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,826 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,337,834 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,336,468 on Monday. A total of 9,478,262 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Appointments are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering the Pfizer vaccination. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 3,785,172 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,191,407 first doses and 1,593,765 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.