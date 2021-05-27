Health Department updates COVID-19 case counts

The Indiana Department of Health announced that 655 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 741,697 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,155 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,486,550 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,482,776 on Tuesday. A total of 10,366,786 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407 today through Friday and will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT on Saturday, the final day of the clinic. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC). Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 5,074,212 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,614,017 first doses and 2,460,195 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.