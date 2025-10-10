“Healing the Mind, Healing the City” — Mental Health Sunday

As anxiety grips Chicago amid shutdowns, ICE patrols, and National Guard deployment, a coalition of Cook County pastors is turning their pulpits into platforms for peace, purpose, and psychological healing.

This Sunday, October 12, several churches across Cook County will participate in “Sermons on Mental Health Sunday” — a united effort to destigmatize mental illness, promote self-care, and affirm that seeking help is an act of faith, not failure. The initiative coincides with World Mental Health Day (October 10), a global observance dedicated to raising awareness and mobilizing support for mental wellness.

“It’s long past time for us to awaken and educate the faith community about mental health,” said Bishop Larry D. Trotter of Sweet Holy Spirit Church. “We are suffering both inside and outside the church — but now, we present HOPE!”

“We are now seeing the stresses of inner-city life compounded by this unprecedented climate of right-wing politics and military occupation,” stated Pastor Marshall Hatch Sr. of New Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. “Pastors can’t help but respond and demand resources to address the mental health catastrophe in our communities.”

“In these uncertain days — with shutdowns shaking livelihoods and soldiers walking our streets — the Church must be the steady voice of peace and care,” said Rev. Dr. William E. Crowder, Jr., Pastor of Park Manor Christian Church and Regional Minister and President for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan. “When fear rises and pressure builds, our mental health is sacred ground. This weekend, we gather not to escape reality, but to face it with faith, compassion, and collective strength. Chicago’s healing begins with us — by praying, listening, and loving one another through the storm.”

While much of the focus is on community wellness, some leaders are also urging pastors to look inward.

“Pastors who model self-care not only preserve their own well-being, but they give their congregations permission to do the same,” said Pastor Steve Epting, lead pastor of Hope Community Church of Austin and director of the Alive Faith Network, a coalition of over 150 churches. “Rest is not a luxury; it’s a spiritual discipline.”

Rev. Ira Acree, pastor of Greater St. John Bible Church and one of the initiative’s conveners, emphasized the urgency of this faith-based response:

“The pulpit shapes public perception. The Black church is not just a place of worship — it’s the heartbeat of the community. With ICE and the National Guard in our streets, our people are anxious and afraid. When pastors speak about mental health, we confront that trauma and give our people permission to heal and hope again.”

This historic collaboration marks a new chapter in holistic ministry — one that recognizes that spiritual strength and mental stability go hand in hand. Faith leaders hope that through prayer, preaching, and public advocacy, Chicago can begin to heal both hearts and minds.