Healing Arts Chicago Summit explores arts, health, wellness

Artists, health professionals and community members will gather October 10 for the third annual Healing Arts Chicago Summit, a free event exploring how the arts can advance health, wellness and workforce development.

The summit will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Ave., and will feature workshops, artmaking, panel discussions and performances.

Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Chicago Department of Public Health, the summit will examine the growing use of arts engagement to support mental health and community well-being.

“Healing Arts Chicago demonstrates my administration’s commitment to building safe, strong, and healthy communities through investments in our workforce,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The program trains participating artists as community health workers, creating employment opportunities for artists while expanding arts programming within Chicago’s public health system.

DCASE Commissioner Kenya K. Merritt said the initiative combines arts, public health and workforce development while providing artists with competitive wages and training in public health, harm reduction and de-escalation strategies.

The summit will open with remarks from city officials and a keynote address by Tricia Hersey, artist, activist and founder of The Nap Ministry and the Rest Is Resistance framework.

Panel discussions will examine research from the first two years of Healing Arts Chicago and the development of the Artist-Community Health Worker role. Another session will explore policies and programs in the United States and internationally that use arts engagement to strengthen mental health and community well-being.

Additional sessions will focus on movement as a healing practice and health and well-being as forms of wealth.

The summit will also highlight the program’s growth since its 2024 launch. The inaugural Healing Arts Chicago artist cohort served more than 2,400 participants through clinic-based arts services. In 2025, participating artists led more than 500 programs and services in CDPH clinics while developing partnerships with delegate agencies.

“Health is shaped by more than what happens in traditional health care settings,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Garth Walker said, adding that the program expands the ways the city promotes healing and well-being.

Attendees also can participate in activities offered by 13 artists, including members of Healing Arts Chicago’s second artist cohort. Activities will include visual journaling, painting, dance, yoga, beadwork, movement and sound healing.

The summit is free and open to the public. Registration and the complete schedule are available through the city’s Healing Arts Chicago program.