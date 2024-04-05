Heading out to see the solar eclipse? CTA is the stellar choice for getting a prime viewing spot for this astronomical occurrence

CTA’s trains and buses are the best and most affordable ways to get to various sporting events and exciting viewing locations across Chicago to witness Monday’s eclipse

If watching the moon come between the earth and the sun is your thing, let CTA get you to one of the many events planned across the city to witness this rare, solar eclipse. Just remember not to stare directly at it.

In addition, there are many other exciting events happening across the city, at the United Center, Soldier Field and Wrigley Field.

Customers can save money by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

Service for Upcoming Events

United Center

Get to and from the following events via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event:

· Bert Kreischer – Thu. 4/4 at 7 p.m.

· New York vs. Chicago Bulls – Fri. 4/5 at 7 p.m.

· Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Sat. 4/6 at 2:30 p.m.

· Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Sun. 4/7 at 2:30 p.m.

· New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls – Tue. 4/9 at 7 p.m.

Soldier Field

Service on the #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express route

· Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire FC – Sat. 4/6 at 7:30 p.m.

Wrigley Field

· Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs – Fri. 4/5 at 1:20 p.m., Sat. 4/6 at 3:05 p.m. and Sun. 4/7 at 1:20 p.m.

Service:

· Red Line: The Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

· Purple Line (New!): Before weeknight games only, Loop-bound Purple Line Express trains will stop at the Addison station.

· Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

· #152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

· #80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide additional service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.

· Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including:

· #8 Halsted

· #22 Clark

· #36 Broadway

· #151 Sheridan

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.