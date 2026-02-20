The Life, the Movement, and the Moral Fire of the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr.

October 8, 1941. A boy arrives into a Greenville, South Carolina, morning already heavy with Jim Crow heat and the smell of red Carolina clay. His mother, 17-year-old Helen Burns, endures the whispers of a small town and holds her son close anyway. She does not flinch. Neither does he. Not once in 82 years.

He went where God sent him.

That boy — born Jesse Louis Burns, who would become the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. — grew up on Ridge Street, a Black neighborhood carved away from the rest of Greenville like a piece of bread nobody wanted. He walked five miles to school while a schoolhouse sat two blocks from his door, reserved for white children. He learned early what the world thought of him. And he decided, early, that the world was wrong.

He got to know his biological father Noah Robinson, Sr, a strapping man with broad shoulders who was professional boxer and “big man in town” who was both feared and respected by white men. Jackson once peered over a fence and thought he had looked in a mirror when he saw the face of his brother Noah, Jr, who played with his own stepsiblings, and later another set of Robinson brothers. For many years they were forbidden from playing together.

Though Jackson was the oldest, he spent his early years as an only child, feeling the outside sting of being born out of wedlock, to a mother who had to abandon her education and opera dreams to raise a little boy.

After Helen, now a beautician, married a war veteran named Charles Jackson, the future leader, who had been teased and taunted, took the name Jackson just before he enrolled in elementary school. A sister came with his stepfather and later a baby brother named after his father.

His grandmother, Matilda Burns, called Grandmother Tibby, was the first theologian in his life, though she never held a degree. She could not read or write, but she carried home discarded books and magazines from the white families whose houses she cleaned so the boy could read. And she pressed her hands on his shoulders and gave him the covenant that became the spine of his entire existence: “Promise me you’ll be somebody. Ain’t no such word as ‘can’t.’ Nothing is impossible for those who have the Lord.” That was not porch talk. That was a charge from God, an understanding that every human life carries a divine worth no poverty or cruelty can touch, that the sacred spark inside a person does not require anyone’s permission to burn.

Jesse Jackson entered Sterling High School in 1955 and became, by every measure, one of the most remarkable young men that building had ever produced. His classmates called him The Filibusterer, because when students needed a teacher distracted from an assignment they had not finished, they sent Jesse to talk and he delivered. He earned As and Bs across the board, not through natural ease but through relentless discipline. His French teacher, Mrs. Xanthene Norris, recalled that he was the only football player she ever had who asked for his assignment when he would miss class for practice.

His classmates elected him president of his class and president of the honor society in the ninth grade and he held both positions through graduation. He earned varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. His coach, the Rev. J.D. Mathis, rated him one of the finest high school quarterbacks he had ever coached, calling him fierce and unbreakable under pressure. On the baseball mound his arm was a rifle. In his senior year he was named co-best athlete at Sterling High. At the height of Jim Crow’s power, Jackson graduated in 1959 as a scholar-athlete who had earned the right to choose his own future.

The New York Giants offered him a $6,000 contract. The Chicago White Sox expressed interest as well. He was 18 years old with a blazing fastball and every reason to be excited. But when he discovered that the Giants had simultaneously offered a white hometown player named Dickie Dietz a contract worth $95,000 — same sport, same town, same season — the excitement curdled into something harder and more clarifying. The difference was $89,000 drawn along the color line. He turned the contract down. That quiet refusal was the first negotiation of his life.

A football scholarship took him north to the University of Illinois in 1959, where he found the same wall wearing a different uniform. The coaches told him there were no Black quarterbacks at Illinois and there would be none. He could stay, but only at halfback or end so he poured himself into his studies, became a member of Omega Psi Phi, in his freshman year and thought hard about his future. He refused the coach’s offer and while on holiday break decided to work on an assignment. The books and reference materials he needed were in the whites-only library in Greenville.

He said he was arrested for trying to enter, and his parents were both angry and enraged. Undeterred, Jackson understood as a young, Black male, what role awaited him. He would not allow society to look down upon him or underestimate him as others had done for most of his childhood.

Meanwhile, in February 1961 our students at North Carolina A&T had walked into a Greensboro Woolworth’s, sat at a whites-only lunch counter, and refused to leave. Jackson read about it in Illinois and was electrified. He transferred to A&, joining the campus when the “Movement” was already underway, and felt, for the first time, that his real education had begun.

At A&T, Jesse Jackson became everything at once. The university’s president, Dr. Samuel Proctor, took special interest in him. He was the starting quarterback and became team captain, commanding the field with the same force he brought to every room. He was elected head of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and became a dominant campus leader. He was an honor student and thought he would become an attorney. And in the middle of all of it, he met a freshman from Virginia named Jacqueline Lavinia Brown. She was quiet and precise and did not suffer fools.

The first time he ever spoke to her, he was clowning with a group of football players and shouted across the yard, “Hey baby, I’m going to marry you!” She stepped into a mud puddle, ruined a pair of shoes, and wanted nothing to do with him. But they later shared a class, and she found, as she would recall, that he was “very bright and sensitive.” He was as serious about her as he was about everything else that mattered to him. They were married Dec. 31, 1962, in the home of his parents in Greenville. Jacqueline’s family drove up from Virginia. Her brothers and sisters listened to the ceremony over the telephone.

It was also at A&T that the human rights leader met the Al Sampson, who was student body president at Shaw University in nearby Raleigh and a rising figure in the movement. He was one of only three men ordained into the ministry by Dr. King. Rev. Sampson and Jackson recognized in each other the same fury, the same faith, the same refusal to accept the world as it had been handed to them. They became lifelong friends, the kind bound not by circumstance but by calling.

When Jackson and his family–Jacqueline and their newborn daughter, Santita, who was born in June 1963, the same week her father was released from jail after his arrest for leading sit-in demonstrations — packed up and moved to Chicago in 1964 so Rev. Jackson could begin his studies at Chicago Theological Seminary, Sampson came with them. He lived with the Jacksons on the University of Chicago campus, already on staff with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), and the two men spent those years feeding each other’s vision of what the movement could become.

Jacqueline worked in the seminary library to help keep the family going. Jackson played on the seminary’s basketball, baseball and football teams, helping turn those squads from perpetual underdogs into intramural champions against the University of Chicago. He absorbed theology and law and the geography of injustice. He was learning the inside of Black Chicago the hard way, too. When Mayor Richard J. Daley’s political machine offered him a position as a transit toll collector, the young seminary student refused. He considered it an insult to his education and his purpose. He went instead to work as a salesman for John H. Johnson, the Black publishing titan who owned both Jet and Ebony magazines. His job was to walk the Black wards of the South and West sides, knocking on doors, selling those publications to newsstands one by one. He was learning the heartbeat of the city, block by block, before anyone gave him a platform to address it.

In March 1965, watching at televised news report about state troopers beating peaceful marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the budding Baptist preacher got on a plane and flew south to find Dr. King. He asked for a job. King eventually said yes. And on Feb. 11, 1966, in the fellowship hall of Jubilee CME Church on Chicago’s South Side, America’s Drum Major, 12 years his senior, stood before 300 Black pastors and named 24-year-old Jesse Jackson to lead Operation Breadbasket in Chicago. It was not a gesture. It was a commission.

What followed was a revolution waged with ledger books and milk crates. When Country Delight Dairy told a room full of Black ministers that their people were lazy and preferred welfare, Breadbasket launched a selective-buying campaign on Good Friday 1966, and the dairy crumbled within days. A&P, Jewel Tea, Seven-Up, Continental Baking, Walgreens — each one was confronted, each one came to the table. Jackson was aided by Rev. Willie Barrow, another King aide who came in the form of a petite, fiery woman who knew organizing strategies.

Between 1966 and 1971, Operation Breadbasket generated an estimated $199 million in wages in today’s dollars and thousands of jobs, while opening grocery store shelves across Chicago to Black-owned products: Parker House Sausage, Johnson Products, Grove Fresh Orange Juice, Joe Louis Milk. As Jackson preached it: “Time is neutral and does not change things. With courage and initiative, leaders change things.”

Coretta Scott King took note. “I came home and said to Martin,” she recalled, “‘I think that Jesse Jackson and Operation Breadbasket have something that is needed in every community across the nation.'” In August 1967, King appointed the Chicago organizer national director of Operation Breadbasket which was the last major national appointment King ever made.

King was assassinated in a U.S. government-sponsored conspiracy in Memphis on April 4, 1968. Just before the sniper’s bullet fired, the Nobel Peace Prize winner had been talking to Jackson and others as he stood exposed on a motel balcony. Two months later, on June 30, 1968, the Jackson was ordained a Baptist minister at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side, by the legendary Rev. Clay Evans, one of the city’s towering church leaders. He became an official minister, and the Movement had not paused to mourn.

Yet, perhaps unbeknown, his ordination had consecrated its next voice. The man who had come to Chicago as a seminary student, who had carried Jet and Ebony to newsstands and sat at the feet of the greatest freedom preacher of the 20th century, was now formally called to preach — and he would do so for the rest of his life, not from behind a single pulpit but from every corner of the world where the poor needed someone to say their name out loud. As Rev, Jackson would later write of his own faith formation: “My faith tradition has always been inextricably bound with the tradition of the abolition of slavery, the struggles to end colonial occupation, and the civil rights movements. The blood, sweat, and tears of the movement have run through my life; they touched and entangled me with an indelible spirit of never giving up.”

In December 1971, he founded Operation PUSH, People United to Serve Humanity, headquartered on Chicago’s South Side in a former synagogue. Every Saturday morning, 2,000 people filled that building. He fought the Chicago Board of Education for children in underfunded public schools who arrived hungry and left further behind. The Kenwood Oakwood Community Organization (KOCO) and PUSH For Excellence (PUSH/Excel) was formed by him to continue the fight for public education, to provide student scholarships and promote enrollment in HBCUs.

Affectionally called “Reverend” by his staff, Jackson moved like a whirlwind and demanded that those who worked beside keep up. He confronted LaSalle Street banks and Wall Street corporations with the same fire he had brought to Country Delight Dairy. His PUSH-Excel program carried the message of personal responsibility into schools across the country: stay in school, stay off drugs, do your homework, because freedom without education is a door with no key.

To his staffers throughout his 65-year career, the Baptist preacher was a demanding and challenging boss — exacting, impatient with mediocrity, relentless in his expectations. But those who worked with him, including this writer for more than 25 years, also witnessed something else: a leader who invested in their growth, pressed them toward their own best selves, and believed in their capacity to do more than they imagined possible. Many who came through his orbit went on to distinguished careers in law, politics, journalism, activism and ministry, carrying his imprint long after they had gone.

Reverend Jesse Jackson was not merely an American leader. He was a global revolutionary, and that must be said plainly. He visited South Africa in 1979, stood in Soweto under apartheid, and extended solidarity to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress when the United States government kept its distance. He returned in 1994 for Mandela’s inauguration as president of a free nation, a friendship forged in struggle, honored in victory. He traveled to Cuba and sat with Fidel Castro. He broke bread with Palestinian Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat when American politicians would not say his name in public, insisting there would be no peace in the Middle East without a Palestinian homeland. He stood with Maurice Bishop and the New Jewel Movement in Grenada. He preached in Soweto and New Delhi, Ghana, Bangkok, Paris, Rome, El Salvador Bahia, and London. In a 2006 sermon at Regina Mundi Church in Soweto, he invoked the words of Isaiah: beauty from ashes, light from darkness, hope from despair. That was not poetry. That was his governing theology.

That global vision produced results no diplomatic pouch could match. In 1984 he flew to Syria and walked out with Navy Lt. Robert Goodman, a prisoner of war held by President Hafez al-Assad, secured not by military force but by moral authority. He negotiated the release of 48 prisoners from Cuba. He secured freedom for American hostages in Iraq and Kuwait in 1991. In 1999, he sat across from Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and brought home three U.S. soldiers held in Kosovo. He went where no administration asked him to go, because he believed what he preached: that every human being stands on holy ground, and no border or ideology changes that.

Within days of returning from Kosovo, he was in Decatur, IL, trying to reinstate seven Black boys back into school system after they were unjustly expelled under zero tolerance policies. He, and three staffers, were surrounded by KKK members, skinheads and so-called Nazis and had their lives threatened during the week’s long campaign—yet Rev. Jackson, who was aggressively arrested and thrown in jail, never wavered.

Jackson’s presidential campaigns of 1984 and 1988 rewrote American political possibility. He created the National Rainbow Coalition, a multiracial, multiethnic political organization, and based it in Washington, D.C.. The name came from slain Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, Sr, and it not only managed his political work but also created and advocated for just, ethical, and sound public policy initiatives. His Citizenship Education Fund was a riff off a similar organization created by King, and it focused on voter registration and civic engagement.

In San Francisco in 1984, the civil rights leader stood before the Democratic National Convention and declared: “My constituency is the desperate, the damned, the disinherited, the disrespected, and the despised.” In 1988, running on living wages, universal health care, free college tuition and an end to the war on drugs, he won the Michigan primary, finished first or second in 46 of 56 primary contests, and registered more than 2 million new voters.

Jackson forced the Democratic Party to abandon winner-take-all delegate rules in favor of proportional representation — the structural change that made Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential victory mathematically possible. Rev. Jackson said it plainly: “We changed the rules in ’88 which made possible for Barack to win.” He did not run to win the White House. He ran to open the door. He is the godfather of the modern American progressive movement, and the movement owes him that acknowledgment without revision.

He stumbled, too. In 1984, an off-the-record remark referring to New York City by an alleged antisemitic remark became a defining wound. He was accused of antisemitism. He apologized, repeatedly and publicly. History must hold that wound alongside the work because an honest accounting of great and complicated people demands nothing less.

In 1990, Rev. Jackson was elected as the first “shadow” senator for the District of Columbia, serving until 1997. He rejected the seat’s moniker for its racist connotations and rebranded his position as “statehood senator” and became the leading voices calling for the federal government to recognize D.C. as its 51st state. At the end of his term, President Bill Clinton named him as a special envoy to Africa.

As “Special Envoy of the President and Secretary of State for the Promotion of Democracy in Africa,” Rev. Jackson assumed an official diplomatic role and was instrumental in resolving key conflicts in Liberia, Sierre Leone, Zambia and Nigeria.

By 1995, Jackson had returned fully to his Chicago base and merged his organizations and staff into the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, anchoring all operations in the former synagogue turned vibrant civil rights hub at 930 E. 50th Street. After an adjustment period, the combined staffs found their rhythm and worked to ensure the quest to “serve humanity” was present, consistent and effective.

When staff conflicts arose, mostly due to ideological differences (Rainbow staffers were policy and process oriented and always looked at the intersection of business, finance and policy; PUSH staffers understood grassroots organizing, timing and the need to act quickly), he would reprimand and also pastor. “Imagine how much work we can get done when nobody is worrying about getting the credit,” he wound admonish.

Reverend’s day began before sunup and he rarely slept. His travelling staff slept or took their breaks when he did because if he took a nap and woke up rested, he would have 1,000 more new ideas. This sort of always on demand persona created a cadre of professionals who soon began to outwork and outpace him. If he got up at five, as a communications director you’d have to rise at 3;30 a.m. or four.

“If I wake up and have to tell you what’s going on why are you here,” he once said. And after the message was received and he began getting 4 a.m. calls, he remarked only half joking, “I can’t be overloaded. Give me some time to wake all the way up. The problem will still be here an hour from now.” But then, if you asked for a vacation or tine off, he’d say, “Your enemy doesn’t take a vacation; they ain’t asking for time off.”

He never quit and never tapped out. “I Am Somebody,” Rev. Jackson continued to intone from his Chicago headquarters every Saturday morning radio and later TV program. He did not originate those words — they came first from the Rev. William Holmes Borders of Atlanta’s Wheat Street Baptist Church, and Dr. King carried them north. But the Rev. Jackson made them his own. He turned the “I Am Somebody” mantra into a call-and-response that shook two thousand people to their feet in his auditoriums; inspired tens of thousands of school children and gave hope to incarcerated men, women and youth. He gave back to the people what had always been theirs.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton on Aug. 9, 2000 — the nation’s highest civilian honor. He and Jacqueline, married for more than six decades, built a family together through it all: five children, Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef and Jacqueline Jr., and later he had a sixth child, Ashley.

Jacqueline, a civil rights leader in her own right, was the foundation of the powerful household, managing the home, children and, eventually, a corporation that managed her husband’s affairs, never asking for the spotlight and never needing it.

He was a loving father who carved out time from an impossible schedule, a man who wept openly at his children’s achievements and who watched his grandchildren with the quiet wonder of a man who understood what Grandmother Tibby’s covenant and his mother Helen had set into motion all those decades ago on Ridge Street.

He was, as he said of himself, “not a perfect servant” but “a public servant, doing my best against the odds.” The schools he fought for still need fighting for. The banks on LaSalle Street still need watching. The corporations on Wall Street still need accountability. The children who arrive at school hungry still need someone willing to make noise on their behalf. The global poor he carried in his heart still need someone to stand at their door.

On February 14th in the wee hours of the budding morning, Rev. Jackson took his last breath and joined the ancestors. He is no longer here. But the work is. But the challenge is. “No generation can choose the age or circumstance in which it is born,” he once preached, “but through leadership it can choose to make the age in which it is born an age of enlightenment.” This is the age we have been given. The fire he tended for nearly 70 years does not go out unless we let it. And if we loved him at all — if we meant a single word of it — we pick it up and carry it forward.

True activism and advocacy is a thankless job; and often those who do the most labor, the most work, the behind-the-scenes tasks are overlooked, forgotten or purposely excised from history. These workers are put on the back pages, treated as footnotes or as mere means to an end. They become a nobody, trotted out only to reaffirm or use their knowledge and scars to build up and enrich others. Then they are discarded again.

That cannot be done to Jesse Jackson, though some may try. He was too big and too present. He was front and center and took the tackles so others could run. They criticized and lied on him too. But he kept tackling, blocking and running the ball.

“You are somebody,” he one said to some high school kids who staring up at him in an auditorium. “Act like it.”