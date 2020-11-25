HBCU product Brandon Rembert a future MLB Prospect

By Joseph Phillips, Sports Editor

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper

With a .345 batting average, which led Alcorn State University back in 2019, fifth year senior Brandon Rembert, a 2021 MLB Draft prospect, says he loves patterning his game after Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder, Mookie Betts.

The 21-year-old prospect says Betts has inspired him and a generation of young African-American baseball players to be recognized for their play on the collegiate level.

“I just want to be someone that young African-Americans can look up to,” said Rembert in an interview with the Crusader.

“For me one of my favorite players I look up to is Mookie Betts. I just want to be someone’s Mookie Betts. I just want to inspire kids and help them see that they can be something big one day.”

During his collegiate career, Rembert was one of the SWAC conference best hitters with a .462 on base percentage, a .300 career batting average against SEC opponents, and batted .417 in conference play in 2019.

The Pensacola, Florida native was also named to the 2020 Pre-Season All-SWAC 1st team, the 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-Conference team, the 2020 Preseason All-HBCU team, the HBCU Player to watch for the 2020 MLB Draft, and the SWAC Top Player to Watch by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

“I think that going to an HBCU can be a great choice for a star athlete,” said Rembert to the Crusader. “I see that a lot of big time recruits are starting to commit to HBCUs, which is a good thing in my eyes. Sometimes people forget that there have been many big time players that have come out of HBCUs.”

Rembert said his goal is to one day be a pioneer for African-Americans in the sport of baseball and an example that his people can not only play in the game, but also thrive in the sport.

Rembert is not only accurate with the bat, but he poses a double threat with his strong academic skills.

He was named on the Alcorn State University President’s List in 2019, held a 3.69 GPA, and is currently earning a master’s degree in Athletic Administration Coaching and Teaching at the prestigious HBCU.

Rembert was also given the Alcorn Sportsmanship Award back in 2019.