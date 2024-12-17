HBCU fire remains suspicious



Authorities have not revealed if anyone has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 4 fire that destroyed Knoxville College, one of Tennessee’s oldest HBCUs. The fire, which started around 8:30 p.m., caused significant damage, and the building, known as Elnathan Hall, was declared a total loss. Investigators said at the time they believed the fire was set intentionally, but the exact cause is still under investigation. According to KnoxNews, after struggling for decades with debt, loss of accreditation, low enrollment and aging buildings, the college now only offers online classes. The campus is vacant, though several of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.