History, culture and Black excellence took center stage Saturday night at Wrigley Field as Alabama A&M University defeated Prairie View A&M University, 10-7, in the inaugural Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic 2026, the first time Historically Black Colleges and Universities competed against one another at the iconic North Side ballpark.

The landmark event, held May 2, drew baseball fans, HBCU alumni, community leaders and youth from across Chicago for a celebration that blended athletics, history and culture while shining a national spotlight on the HBCU Baseball Classic 2026.

Alabama A&M first baseman Zack Rice earned Most Valuable Player honors after helping lead the Bulldogs to the historic victory in a game filled with momentum swings, timely hitting and energetic fan support during the HBCU Baseball Classic 2026.

Presented in partnership with the Chicago Cubs and Black Baseball Media, the event carried additional historical significance because May 2 marks the anniversary of the first Negro National League game played in 1920. More than a century later, organizers used the same date to honor the legacy of Black baseball while introducing a new generation of athletes and fans to the tradition and impact of HBCU sports.

The Classic transformed Wrigley Field into a showcase of HBCU pride and pageantry long before the first pitch was thrown.

Pregame festivities included a stirring performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by the HBCU Alumni Choir, led by Malcolm Williams of Morehouse College. Singer Ari Camille, a contestant from NBC’s “The Voice,” performed the national anthem, helping create an emotional atmosphere inside the historic stadium.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson delivered the ceremonial first pitch as fans packed sections of the ballpark to witness the groundbreaking matchup between the two HBCU programs.

Organizers also made youth involvement a major focus of the event.

Chicago Park District youth participants served as honorary managers and walked onto the field during pregame ceremonies alongside Park District officials. The youngsters presented ceremonial baseballs to the head coaches of Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M in what organizers described as a symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation of players and leaders.

Several local youth baseball players and travel teams were also recognized on the field during the event, giving many of the children an opportunity to experience Wrigley Field from the playing surface while interacting with college athletes and coaches.

The evening also highlighted prominent Black leaders whose impact has extended far beyond sports.

Bishop Claude Porter of the Proviso Leyden Council for Community Action was honored for his years of community service and mentorship. The event also dedicated the third inning to former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, founder of the internationally known Jesse White Tumblers and a longtime advocate for youth development. Organizers additionally recognized the late Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. for his lifelong commitment to civil rights and equality.

On the field, both teams delivered an entertaining contest that reflected the talent and competitiveness within HBCU baseball programs.

Prairie View A&M’s Panthers battled throughout the game, but Alabama A&M capitalized on key offensive opportunities late to secure the seven-run performance needed for the win. The game featured aggressive baserunning, strong defensive plays and timely hitting that kept fans engaged throughout the night.

For many attendees, however, the event represented something larger than the final score.

Organizers described the Classic as part of a broader effort to increase visibility for HBCU athletics, expand opportunities for Black athletes in baseball and reconnect young people with the history of the Negro Leagues and Black contributions to America’s pastime.

Baseball has long struggled with declining Black participation at various levels of the sport. Events like the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic are viewed by many organizers and advocates as an opportunity to expose more young African Americans to the game while creating pipelines to college programs and future professional opportunities.

“This was more than a game — it was a movement,” organizers said in a statement following the event. “We created a platform to celebrate HBCU excellence, inspire young athletes and bring new energy to the sport.”

Organizers said they expect the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic to become an annual tradition and further establish Chicago as a destination for sports, culture and community-centered events.