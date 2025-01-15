Hazel Martin Mosley: A century of resilience, faith, and family

HAZEL MARTIN MOSLEY beams with joy as she celebrates her 100th birthday, surrounded by loving church members at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville

On January 3, 2025, Hazel Martin Mosley reached a remarkable milestone—her 100th birthday. The occasion was marked by a grand celebration on January 4 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville, Indiana, where family and friends gathered to honor a life defined by resilience, faith, and dedication to education and community.

Born in Grenada, Mississippi, Hazel was the eighth of ten children in her family. Her early years were spent in the rural South, where life was marked by the challenges of segregation and limited opportunities. Hazel’s mother passed away when she was just nine years old, leaving her older sister to take Hazel and her younger sister to Paducah, Kentucky. This move proved to be pivotal in shaping Hazel’s life, as it provided her with a foundation of discipline and determination, even amid difficulties.

In 1946, Hazel moved to Gary, Indiana, with her husband, Johnny Mosley, Sr., who had promised to marry her and build a life together after his service in the Army. Johnny, like many Black men of his time, sought refuge from the oppressive conditions of the South by relocating to the North, where job opportunities in the steel mills offered a chance for stability. True to his word, Johnny brought Hazel to Gary, where they built a home and raised five children.

Hazel’s commitment to education was unwavering. Despite being a homemaker for much of her early life, she returned to school and earned her high school diploma from Emerson High School in Gary. Not stopping there, she pursued a degree in special education through a core program at Purdue University. Hazel’s passion for learning extended into her career as a teacher, where she worked at several schools in Gary, including Norton Elementary. She eventually transitioned into substitute teaching before retiring at nearly 80 years old.

HAZEL MOSLEY celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by family on January 4, 2025, one day after turning 100 on January 3. (Photos by Ted Brown)

Faith was a cornerstone of Hazel’s life. A dedicated member of First Church of God, she served as an usher for an incredible 68 years. Her involvement in church programs often saw her reciting poetry, a passion she carried throughout her life. Among her favorite works were Edgar A. Guest’s “Myself” and the poignant “If Jesus Came to Your House.” Hazel’s love for poetry was a gift she shared with her children, teaching them to memorize and perform pieces for church programs and events.

As a mother, Hazel was a pillar of strength and support. She instilled in her children the importance of education and hard work. Her oldest daughter, Joannette Willis, recalls how Hazel never missed a school event or program, always cheering her children on as their number-one supporter. Hazel’s influence extended beyond her family; she was a fierce advocate for educational equality. During the height of segregation in Gary, she was instrumental in petitioning for Black children to attend better-equipped schools, helping to pave the way for future generations.

Family and community were central to Hazel’s life. She was a devoted wife to Johnny, who worked tirelessly to provide for their family until his untimely passing at the age of 59. Despite the loss, Hazel remained steadfast, ensuring her children had the support and guidance they needed to thrive. Three of her five children went on to complete college, with careers spanning social work, education, and more. Hazel’s legacy of perseverance and dedication lives on in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

FLOSSIE DAVIS (LEFT), a 101-year-old centenarian, embraces Hazel Mosley to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Hazel’s life was also filled with simple joys. She was a talented cook who delighted in preparing Southern dishes like chicken and dressing, sweet potato pies, and pound cakes. Her creativity extended to making homemade ice cream from snow during the winter months, a cherished memory for her children. Hazel’s routines, including her daily commitment to maintaining her health, contributed to her longevity. She emphasized the importance of staying active and engaged, even in her later years.

Now 100 years old, Hazel remains sharp and deeply connected to her family. Though rheumatoid arthritis has limited her mobility, her mind remains clear, and her spirit strong. She continues to inspire those around her with her wisdom and resilience. At her birthday celebration, Hazel recited a short poem, a fitting tribute to a life lived with purpose and grace.

Hazel Martin Mosley’s century-long journey is a testament to the power of faith, education, and family. Her story serves as an enduring inspiration to all who have had the privilege of knowing her and celebrates the rich legacy she leaves for generations to come.