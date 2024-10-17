Hawks name Nick Foligno team captain 

Nick Foligno

In September, the Chicago Blackhawks announced forward Nick Foligno as the team’s next captain.

Foligno became the 35th team captain in Blackhawks franchise history and the first since Jonathan Toews (2008-2023), according to the Hawks.

“In a very short amount of time, Nick has quickly earned the respect of his teammates and our staff,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “Nick’s commanding presence in the locker room has been instrumental in helping the team find its identity. He has served as a mentor to many of our young players both on and off the ice while also heading up the leadership group comprised of our veteran players, and we are beyond confident that he will flourish in the role of captain as we usher in a new era of Blackhawks hockey.”

A 17-year NHL veteran, Foligno, 36, is entering his second season with the Blackhawks after being acquired via trade with the Boston Bruins. Named an alternate captain ahead of the 2023-24 season, Foligno recorded 37 points (17G, 20A) in 74 games in his first season with Chicago, according to the Hawks.

The Hawks said the forward finished his campaign tied for first on the team in power play goals (8), while he ranked third on the team in points (37), fourth in assists (20) and shared fourth in goals (17).

“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”

Originally selected by Ottawa in the first round (28th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft, the Buffalo, N.Y. native has amassed 562 points (232G, 330A) in 1,155 career regular-season games with the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins and Chicago.

Among all active American-born players, Foligno ranks fourth in games played (1,155), eighth in points (562), 10th in assists (330) and 12th in goals (232). He has also registered 27 points (10G, 17A) in 68 career postseason contests. Foligno previously served as the captain of the Blue Jackets for six seasons from 2015-21, leading them to four-straight playoff berths between 2016-20. He and his father, Mike Foligno, joined Bobby Hull and Brett Hull as the only father-and-son duos to each have played 1,000 regular-season NHL games.

During the 2016-17 season with Columbus, the Hawks said Folingo won both the Mark Messier Leadership Award, given to the player who leads by example through on-ice performance, motivation of team members and a dedication to community activities and charitable causes, and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.