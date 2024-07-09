Hawks make five selections Day 2 of NHL Draft  

On Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks made five selections, adding more players to their roster.

In the Third Round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks added John Mustard, with the 67th overall pick.

Mustard, 17, suited up in 60 regular games with the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) during the 2023-24 season, notching 56 points (29G, 27A). His 29 goals led all USHL rookies, while his 56 points ranks second among all league’s first years.

The Blackhawks’ new player led all Waterloo skaters in goals, while ranking second in points among all club skaters. Additionally, Mustard earned USHL Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team in 2023-24. He is committed to Providence College for the 2024-25 campaign, according to the Hawks.

In the Third Round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Hawks also added forward AJ Spellacy with the 72nd overall pick.

The Hawks said Spellacy, 18, set career-highs in games played (67), goals (21), assists (17) and points (38) with the Windsor Spitfires (OHL) in 2023-24. His 21 goals ranked fourth among all Windsor skaters, while his 38 points shared fifth on the club. Additionally, Spellacy helped Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording one assist in five games.

In addition to the first two picks of the third round, the Hawks selected three additional picks on Day 2 and made other transactions:

Jack Pridham, F – Third Round (92nd overall) Pridham, 18, dressed in 54 regular-season games with the West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL) during the 2023-24 season, totaling 49 points (23G, 26A) and earning BCHL All-Rookie Team honors.

Pridham also posted 11 points (8G, 3A) in 10 post-season games in 2023-24. His eight goals led all West Kelowna skaters, while his 11 points ranked second among all club skaters. Pridham is currently committed to Boston University for his collegiate career.

Joel Svensson, F – Fifth Round (138th overall) Svensson, 19, appeared in 25 regular-season games with the Vaxjo Lakers HC (J20 Nationell) in 2023-24, posting 33 points (24G, 9A). His 24 goals shared seventh among all league skaters, while his 33 points shared sixth among all Vaxjo skaters. He also dressed in 10 games with Kristianstads IK (HockeyEttan), notching eight points (5G, 3A). Additionally, Svensson tallied one assist in seven games with the Vaxjo Lakers HC (SHL).

Ty Henry, D – Sixth Round (163rd overall) Henry, 17, dressed in a career-high 54 regular-season games with the Erie Otters (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign, tallying seven assists. His seven assists and seven points each ranked fifth among all Erie blueliners. Henry also appeared in six post-season games with the Otters in 2023-24.

Day 2 Transactions: The Blackhawks acquired the 92nd overall selection from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Chicago’s natural third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. Chicago then used the 92nd overall pick to draft forward Jack Pridham.

Day 1 Recap: The Blackhawks selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov (2nd overall), and forwards Sacha Boisvert (18th overall) and Marek Vanacker (27th overall) in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

2025 NHL Draft Assets: Chicago currently holds eight picks in the 2025 NHL Draft: two first-round picks, two second-round picks, two fourth-round picks, one in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.