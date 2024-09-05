Hawks agree to deals with Louis Crevier, Issak Phillips and forward

Louis Crevier Issak Phillips

During the summer, the Hawks agreed to one-year, two-way contracts with defensemen Louis Crevier ($775,000 salary cap hit) and Isaak Phillips ($775,000 salary cap hit) that will both run through the 2024-25 season. The team also agreed to terms with forward Marek Vanacker on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($975,000 salary cap hit),

According to the Hawks, Crevier skated in 41 regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League last season, recording 11 points (3G, 8A). Additionally, he dressed in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs in 2023-24. The 6-foot-8, 228-pound blueliner has totaled 16 points (3G, 13A) in 103 career regular-season AHL games with Rockford from 2022-24. He has also made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs with the IceHogs, appearing in six games.

The native of Quebec City, Quebec was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Hawks said Phillips, 22, posted NHL career highs in games played (33), assists (6) and points (6) with the Blackhawks in 2023-24. He also dressed in 29 regular-season games with the IceHogs, notching 14 points (4G, 10A).

Additionally, Phillips recorded two assists in four Calder Cup Playoff games with Rockford this past season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman has appeared in 53 career NHL regular-season games with Chicago from 2021-24, compiling 11 points (1G, 11A).

He has also totaled 71 points (22G, 49A) in 171 career regular-season games with Rockford. In addition, Phillips has posted seven points (1G, 6A) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games with the IceHogs. The native of Barrie, Ontario was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Hawks added, Vanacker, 18, posted regular-season career highs in games played (68), goals (36), assists (46) and points (82) with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2023-24 campaign. His 36 goals and 82 points each led all Brantford skaters, while his 46 assists ranked second on the club.

The forward also posted seven points (3G, 4A) in six OHL postseason games in 2023-24. His four assists and seven points each shared second among all team skaters.

A native of Delhi, Ont., Vanacker has competed in 123 OHL regular-season games with the Bulldogs from 2022-24, totaling 98 points (40G, 58A).

He has also made two trips to the OHL Playoffs, compiling seven points (3G, 4A) in 12 games. Internationally, Vanacker helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, recording one goal in six games.

