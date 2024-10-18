Have you heard of torticollis? The condition, which is estimated to occur in one in every 300 babies, is caused by tightness in the sternocleidomastoid muscle on one side of the neck. Babies are most often born with the condition, known as congenital torticollis, but it can also develop later in infancy, known as acquired torticollis.

Torticollis affects the neck’s range of motion and is characterized by a head tilt to one side and the chin tilting to the opposite side. Although the cause is often unknown, the condition can be a result of baby’s positioning in the uterus or birth trauma.

Pediatricians typically discover a baby’s torticollis during well visits. In other cases, parents begin to notice the signs and bring them up to their child’s doctor. Many babies with torticollis appear to have a stiff neck, one shoulder raised higher than the other and typically prefer to look to one side. They often have difficulty tracking an object when it is moved to their affected side. They frequently become frustrated and fussy when placed on their stomach for tummy time or are encouraged to turn their head.

A baby with torticollis may have a misshapen or flattened side of their head, known as plagiocephaly. Plagiocephaly can result in changes to the ears and eyes or cause other parts of the face to be asymmetrical. Untreated, the condition can also lead to delays in motor skills, including rolling, crawling, head control, and feeding and oral problems.

“Torticollis is something we see in our patient population,” says Kathy Merrill, a nurse practitioner at Aurora Health Care. “Fortunately, it can be treated through stretches and exercises that can be performed at home.”

Pediatricians often refer families of babies with torticollis to physical therapy for an evaluation. A physical therapist will assess the severity of the baby’s condition and develop an appropriate treatment plan that includes stretching and strengthening exercises.

“If you learn your child has torticollis, don’t worry. With regular repositioning and strengthening, it will resolve.”

If you suspect your baby has the condition, reach out to their pediatrician.

