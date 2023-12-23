Have a holly jolly Christmas while traveling on CTA 

CTA’s trains and buses are the best and most affordable ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, fireworks and more festivities across Chicago

May your Christmas be merry and bright as you ride with CTA to your holiday activities across the city. Customers can save money by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

NOTE: CTA buses and trains will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule, Monday,

December 25.

Service for Upcoming Events

United Center

Get to and from the following events via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls – Sat. 12/23 at 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls – Tue. 12/26 at 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks – Wed. 12/27 at 8 p.m.

Navy Pier Fireworks

Service on the #29 State, #65 Grand, #66 Chicago and #124 Navy Pier routes.

Sat. 12/23 at 9 p.m.

Soldier Field

Service on the #128 Soldier Field Express and #146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears – Sun. 12/24 at 3:25 p.m.

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.