Havas Chicago presents “Shoes for Black People” Black History Month exhibit

Since 2017, Havas Chicago’s diversity and inclusion platform, #BLACKATWORK , has become a pathway to a deeper discussion on diversity and equality. This year for Black History Month, Havas Chicago has created a “shoe store” installation in their downtown lobby that highlights an issue known as the Dream Gap – a lack of Black professional representation that limits dreams to stereotypes and the same old role models.

The Black employee-led activation, “Shoes for Black People,” aims to expand what is represented in culture, in order to change the culture of what’s possible. What appears to be a shoe store on the outside transforms into a celebration of the all-stars off the court; the Black leaders who break boundaries and lead the way in their industries. Through shoes, portraits and editorials, remarkable Black people who are thriving in a multitude of spaces in present day America are highlighted.

Entertainers and athletes shouldn’t be the only representations of successful Black people for the world to celebrate. From a video game entrepreneur and an international opera singer to a sommelier and a cellist, their stories help others imagine not only what they can do, but how they can do it. This is how we bridge the Dream Gap – celebrating Black professionals on an All-Star level.

This exihibit will be on display until Friday, March 6, at 36 E. Grand Ave.

For more information, call Havas (312) 229-0605.