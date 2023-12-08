Hatcher to visit White House for Gun Violence Prevention

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, State Rep. Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary) will attend the Convening of States at the White House to discuss gun violence prevention. Gun violence prevention is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration – evident in the passage of the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“I am honored to have been invited to the White House to discuss gun violence prevention with my fellow state legislators. Gun violence is ravaging our nation, our state and our community. It’s time we do something to prevent these violent tragedies that leave us heavy with grief. On Monday, Northwest Indiana experienced another heartbreaking fatality. A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead after an accidental shooting in Merrillville. My heart goes out to the grieving family of this young child. We must remember these losses in the news or social media are more than words on a screen. These fatalities are someone’s mom, dad, child, grandparent and more.

“We can’t turn back time to save those we’ve lost, but we can change our future. At the White House, I will learn how to best aid my community – whether that be with local programs or legislation. I will discuss community violence intervention, trauma recovery centers and responsible gun ownership with other state lawmakers.

“I’ve said it once, and I will say it again: Enough is enough. I hope that my fellow legislators in Indiana – including those across the aisle – will listen to my pleas for change. The time to act on gun violence is now.”