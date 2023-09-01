Hatcher responds to tragic fatal accidental shooting of 5-year-old boy in Gary: “Enough is enough.”

State Rep. Ragen Hatcher (D-Gary) issued the following statement in response to an accidental shooting that caused the death of a 5-year-old boy in Gary:

State Rep. Ragen Hatcher

“I am devastated for the grieving family of the 5-year old that was killed last night in my district. I offer my thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences, and I know that nothing will ease the suffering caused by this accidental shooting. Yet again, we are reminded of the harrowing fact that this tragedy was preventable. This young child had his future stolen by an unsecured firearm in his home. It is time for Indiana to pass common-sense safe storage legislation that requires gun owners to properly store their firearms and prevent children from gaining access to them.

“In 2022, Statehouse Republicans removed requirements to obtain a permit in order to carry a handgun in Indiana. This means that anyone over the age of 18 who meets certain criteria can legally purchase a handgun and carry it in public without any background check, training or safety information. How many more children must die at the hands of firearms before we realize that making guns easier to obtain is not an effective solution, but actively makes our state less safe for residents, including children?

“The incident last night is yet another tragedy in a distressing saga of accidental shootings involving kids that we have seen skyrocket this year. According to Every Town for Gun Safety, there have been 20 unintentional shootings by children in Indiana this year, 6 of them resulting in fatalities. Enough is enough.

“In the absence of legislation, I want to remind all gun owners in House District 3 and beyond to take simple measures to securely store your firearms. For more information on how to properly secure your gun, please visit Everytown for Gun Safety’s website.”