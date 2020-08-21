Harvey native Keke Palmer to host 2020 MTV VMAs

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer to host the 2020 “VMAs” airing LIVE on Sunday, August 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s “VMAs” host,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Hailing from the Chicago suburb of Harvey, Illinois, Keke Palmer is an actress, music artist, host, author, humanitarian and a passionate voice for her generation. She was nominated for a 2020 Emmy Award for co-hosting the popular daytime series, “GMA3: Strahan, Sara, and Keke” and also hosts “Singled Out” on Quibi, based on the hit MTV series from the 90s.

Palmer recently starred in the 2019 blockbuster hit film “Hustlers,” opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B. She began her career with a breakout role in “Akeelah and the Bee’’ and has since starred in more than 20 feature films, including box office mega-hit “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” “Joyful Noise,” “Brotherly Love,” and “Imperial Dreams.”

She’s known for her work on the small screen with past TV credits including “True Jackson VP,” for which she received four NAACP Image Awards, Lee Daniels’ “Star,” “Berlin Station,” “Grease: Live,” “A Trip to Bountiful,” “Full Circle,” “Crazy SexyCool: The TLC Story,” “Scream Queens,” and “Masters of Sex.” She made history as the youngest and first Black Cinderella in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, “Cinderella” on Broadway. Keke is the founder of her own record label, Big Bosses Ent, and prolifically records and releases music, most recently the hit songs “Snack,” “Virgo Tendencies’’ and “Sticky,” for which she created the viral sensation “Sticky Dance Challenge.”

During the program, BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform. This will be BTS’ first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, “Dynamite,” which is set to be released on August 21. Additional performers to be announced soon.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Quarantine Performance,” and more by visiting [vma.mtv.com] through August 23. Voting for “PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking,” will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30.