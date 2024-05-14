Harris celebrates completion of $650 million Double Track project on the South Shore Line

State Representative and Ranking Democratic Member of the House Roads and Transportation Committee Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) attended a ribbon cutting ceremony in Gary, Indiana at the Miller Train Station marking the completion of the Double Track project on the South Shore Line. The $650 million project establishes a second track between Gary and Michigan City along the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s South Shore Line. The line will later connect to the West Lake Corridor Line, which is slated for completion in 2025. The project adds 18 miles of new track, a schedule adding 14 new trains every weekday and improved service.

The announcement comes at the start of this year’s Infrastructure Week, celebrating the progress of President Biden’s Investing in American Agenda and the Biden Administration’s promise to rebuild America’s infrastructure.

Rep. Harris Jr said in a statement:

“I am thrilled to see the expansion of safer, faster public transportation in my district, and I sincerely hope the addition of this second track will make these transit systems more appealing and accessible for Hoosiers.

“The benefits this expansion will bring to Northwest Indiana are massive. The additional track will not only result in decreased travel time between Michigan City and Chicago, but will also improve safety for both riders and pedestrians. Additionally, this expansion will provide a huge economic boost for Northwest Indiana. Together, the Double Track and West Lake Corridor are projected to bring in $2.7 billion in private investment and create more than 6,000 new jobs. The funds generated from these lines can be invested directly back into our communities and will hopefully inspire similar projects elsewhere in the state.

“The success of this historic project is owed to the collaboration of governmental leaders from Governor Holcomb to President Biden. I would like to specifically highlight the work of former Congressman Pete Visclosky, Congressman Frank Mrvan, Sen. Todd Young, Sen. Mike Braun, the Indiana Legislature and many others. Without their efforts, this project would not be possible. There is no doubt that the Double Track will positively impact Northwest Indiana for generations to come. The effective coordination and construction of this project sends a clear message: When our state and local leaders come together, the possibilities are limitless.”