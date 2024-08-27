Harris Campaign Launches Comprehensive Ad and Outreach Blitz To Communicate Her Plans To Lower Americans’ Housing Costs

Battleground State Events and New TV Ad Also Spotlight Harris’ Personal Story About Her Working Mom Saving to Buy a Home

Vice President Harris: “We Should Be Doing Everything We Can to Make it More Affordable to Buy a Home, Not Less.”

Today, Vice President Harris’ campaign launched a new comprehensive ad and outreach blitz to help tell the Vice President’s personal story and to share her plans to lower housing costs directly with voters, with events across the battleground states and a new TV ad.

“Full House,” a new ad running as part of Team Harris-Walz’s ongoing $150 million August paid media blitz, puts a spotlight on Vice President Harris’ upbringing, being raised by a working mother who saved up for more than 10 years to finally buy a home. Her middle-class upbringing informs her approach to governing, which is why she has proposed an urgent and comprehensive four-year plan to end America’s housing shortage and lower housing costs for working families. As she outlined in North Carolina, Vice President Harris will crack down on exploitative landlords as president, build 3 million new homes, and offer tax incentives to first-time homebuyers to make homeownership a reality for more Americans.

On the ground this week alone, the campaign is hosting nearly 20 events across 12 states to share the Vice President’s vision with the American people. These events will focus on cities and communities who face the biggest housing challenges and underscore the contrast at the center of this election: Vice President Harris is running to lower costs and end the housing shortage, while Donald Trump has a long history of exploiting tenants as a landlord, upholding racist housing practices, and giving handouts to wealthy real estate developers while jacking up rent for working- and middle-class Americans.

“Full House” is the third ad focused on building an opportunity economy and lowering costs for the American people, following “Opportunity” and “Everyday.” It is part of Team Harris-Walz’s historic $150 million paid media buy for the month of August, targeting voters in key battleground states who will decide this election.

The following is a statement from Harris-Walz Battleground States Director Dan Kanninen:“Vice President Harris knows we need to do more to address our housing crisis — that’s why she has a plan to end the housing shortage, calling for the construction of 3 million new housing units and cracking down on corporate landlords and Wall Street banks hiking up rents and housing costs to bring prices down for our families. But under Trump, life will only get more expensive, with his Project 2025 agenda raising millions of Americans’ housing costs while his wealthy friends profit. That’s the choice facing voters this November, and our campaign is going to make it clear to voters across the battlegrounds.”