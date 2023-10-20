Harper joins the celebration of the 2nd annual Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood Walk for Breast Cancer

Representative Sonya Harper

Representative Sonya Harper (Chicago-D), known for her tireless advocacy for the Englewood community, is delighted to announce her enthusiastic support for the 2nd Annual Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood Walk for Breast Cancer. This remarkable event, initiated by two exceptional residents, Jackie Middlebrook and Betsie Collin, promises to inspire and unite our community for a crucial cause. The 2nd annual walk will take place on October 21st at 11:00 AM, commencing at 6332 S. Green St. This event is a celebration of unity, courage, and hope, and it holds special significance in our community.

Representative Harper expressed her excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to join the Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood community for the 2nd Annual Walk for Breast Cancer. This event exemplifies the true spirit of Englewood – a community that stands together, supporting one another in times of need. Breast cancer is a prominent issue that has affected many lives, and I am proud to be part of this effort to raise awareness and show our support for those who have faced this battle.”

The Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood Walk for Breast Cancer was born out of the visionary ideas of Jackie Middlebrook and Betsie Collin, two individuals whose compassion knows no bounds. Their initiative, now in its second year, symbolizes the power of community coming together to raise awareness about breast cancer.

What to Expect:

– A heartwarming atmosphere filled with positivity and hope.

– Representative Sonya Harper’s office will be on-site to distribute important information and participate with boundless enthusiasm.

– The Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood community, where our senior residents are treasured and celebrated.

This event is a testament to the value we place on our senior residents in Englewood and the determination to bring attention to the impact of breast cancer. Representative Harper encourages all members of the community to join this inspiring walk, making a significant statement against breast cancer.

For more information please contact, Demessa Middlebrook-Altman, [email protected].

Harper’s constituent service office is reachable at 773-925-6580 or [email protected].