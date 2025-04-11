Harnessing Emerging Technologies to Power Your Business

Sponsored by JPMorganChase

Nearly every area of our lives has been transformed by artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. For small business owners, AI is no longer a buzzword — it’s becoming a cornerstone of business strategy.

AI tools drive innovation, efficiency and growth, making them essential for staying competitive in an increasingly digital and data-driven world. According to JPMorgan Chase’s 2025 Business Leaders Outlook Survey, a strong majority (80%) of small business leaders are already using or are planning to implement AI. However, almost half (46%) are cautiously optimistic about its impact on their business. This year, 48% of small business owners plan to integrate AI tools, focusing on customer-facing applications like chatbots and customer service automation. Continued investment in AI and technology to enhance efficiency and competitiveness is a priority for this year and beyond.

Emerging technologies are among key considerations for small business owners planning for the future, ensuring business continuity, fostering growth and planning for successful transitions.

The Potential of AI

AI offers capabilities in learning, reasoning and problem-solving. In the Survey, small business owners identified several key applications for AI, including marketing and content creation, customer service automation and data analysis. AI can also benefit payment processes and other operational automation.

Large Language Models, a subset of AI, excel in processing and generating human-like text, making them invaluable for content creation and customer interaction. Integrating these technologies can streamline processes and boost productivity.

Why Emerging

Technologies Could Benefit Small Businesses

With limited resources, small business can automate routine tasks with AI, allowing employees to focus on higher-value activities. AI-driven chatbots can manage initial customer requests, reducing the workload on customer service teams and improving response times, ultimately increasing customer satisfaction.

Additionally, AI can empower startups to expand operations by complementing their existing workforce. For instance, an e-commerce startup can use AI to efficiently manage inventory, process orders and assist with customer inquiries, allowing the team to focus on strategic growth and customer engagement.

Small businesses can also develop tools tailored to their needs, rather than relying on broad third-party solutions. This approach offers greater flexibility, easier integration and tighter control over data.

Automation tools enhance efficiency, while data-driven solutions like Chase for Business’s Customer Insights – a business intelligence tool that generates actionable insights from anonymized, aggregated data – help streamline operations and enhance the bottom line.

The Path Forward

As innovations continue to emerge rapidly, consider developing a blueprint to identify where AI adds value, creating a roadmap for implementation and investing in the necessary infrastructure and talent. As you plan for growth and scaling, understand transition options to ensure a successful small business future.

For informational/educational purposes only: Views and strategies described in this article or provided via links may not be appropriate for everyone and are not intended as specific advice/recommendation for any business. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries do not warrant its completeness or accuracy. The material is not intended to provide legal, tax, or financial advice or to indicate the availability or suitability of any JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. product or service. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions and consult the appropriate professional(s). Outlooks and past performance are not guarantees of future results. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates are not responsible for, and do not provide or endorse third party products, services, or other content.

Deposit products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Opportunity Lender.

© 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co.